La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

Getafe v Sevilla

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Monday

TV Channel: LaLigaTV

Getafe can be forgiven for lacking identity heading into the new campaign after being forced to replace José Bordalás with a new manager after his departure in the summer. Incidentally, they faced his new side, Valencia, in the season opener, with Getafe beaten 1-0 despite facing ten men for the majority of the game (xG: VAL 1.51 - 1.33 GET). This will be an even stiffer task.

Sevilla began their season in perfect fashion, dominating newly-promoted Rayo Vallecano in a 3-0 victory (xG: SEV 3.35 - 0.53 RAY). Julen Lopetegui hasn't had to deal with the usual mass exodus this summer, holding on to the vast majority of their squad for the new season. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Sevilla starting so well, and that should continue at the Coliseum on Monday night.

At a best price of 13/10, SEVILLA TO WIN appears to be the value bet. They're more than capable of shutting down Getafe's attack and should have the requisite quality to unlock an often stubborn side.