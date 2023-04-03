Liam Kelly has landed eight of his last 11 tips in his La Liga column. He searches for more value in the next round of fixtures.

Sevilla v Celta Vigo Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

Sevilla 6/5 | Draw 11/5 | Celta Vigo 12/5 In avoiding the teams that played in the Copa del Rey semi-final second legs in midweek, Seville on a Friday night is a good place for a selection. New Sevilla manager José Luis Mendilibar got his tenure off to the perfect start last weekend, winning 2-0 in Cádiz to ease some relegation pressure. Full of confidence, they could dominate proceedings here and continue the good recent performances as hosts under Jorge Sampaoli, getting back to the home form they've often showed at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in past seasons.

Winning five of their last six at home, albeit against some poor opposition, it's fair to suggest Sevilla can cause a Celta Vigo side that average 1.62 expected goals against (xGA) per game on their travels. As a consequence, back in favour winger LUCAS OCAMPOS looks value TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/2. Mendilibar started Ocampos in his first game in charge and the Argentinian repaid the faith by scoring in the victory. With the possibility of Ocampos still being the penalty taker for Sevilla, too, adding him to the staking plan to score in successive games is the play. Score prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1730 GMT (05/04/23)