Liam Kelly has landed eight of his last 11 tips in his La Liga column. He searches for more value in the next round of fixtures.
2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Almería v Valencia at 23/20 (Unibet)
0.5pts Lucas Ocampos to score anytime in Sevilla v Celta Vigo at 3/1 (General)
0.5pts Justin Kluivert to score anytime in Almería v Valencia at 7/2 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook)
In avoiding the teams that played in the Copa del Rey semi-final second legs in midweek, Seville on a Friday night is a good place for a selection.
New Sevilla manager José Luis Mendilibar got his tenure off to the perfect start last weekend, winning 2-0 in Cádiz to ease some relegation pressure.
Full of confidence, they could dominate proceedings here and continue the good recent performances as hosts under Jorge Sampaoli, getting back to the home form they've often showed at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in past seasons.
Winning five of their last six at home, albeit against some poor opposition, it's fair to suggest Sevilla can cause a Celta Vigo side that average 1.62 expected goals against (xGA) per game on their travels.
As a consequence, back in favour winger LUCAS OCAMPOS looks value TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/2. Mendilibar started Ocampos in his first game in charge and the Argentinian repaid the faith by scoring in the victory.
With the possibility of Ocampos still being the penalty taker for Sevilla, too, adding him to the staking plan to score in successive games is the play.
Score prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1730 GMT (05/04/23)
Valencia really should have beat Rayo Vallecano based on the chances they created on Monday night (VAL 3.28 - 0.74 RAY), but they at least moved out of the relegation zone with the 1-1 draw.
Rubén Baraja's side clearly offer some threat, even if they struggle away from home, which makes OVER 2.5 GOALS of interest at a surprising odds-against in Almería
At 23/20 in places, three or more goals scored doesn't seem a daunting prediction in any game involving Almería.
After all, they've allowed an average of 2.11 expected goals against (xGA) per game in La Liga this season. Only basement club Elche have conceded more.
Almería are also a fairly good attacking side when playing at home. Traits at the other end are worrying, however, so JUSTIN KLUIVERT TO SCORE ANYTIME is a solid selection at the price of 10/3.
Kluivert has averaged 0.40 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes in the league this season and looks to have nailed down a starting spot recently.
He's scored in two of the last three Valencia matches and could have had more against Rayo last time out.
Score prediction: Almería 2-2 Valencia (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1730 GMT (05/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.