Girona v Almería

Girona are sitting pretty in La Liga as they welcome another promoted side to the Montilivi.

Friday night’s hosts have their home form to thank for their position of 11th in the table, too. Gaining 18 points from those 11 games is very solid, but their performances are what really impress me.

Indeed, only four La Liga teams can boast a better home expected goal difference (xGD) than Girona’s +7.1, all of which are currently in the top eight.

It’s therefore understandable that Girona are odds-on entering the match-up with Almería. However, the shots markets are more interesting in this one.

Girona are obviously dangerous going forward amid home comforts, averaging 14.7 shots taken per game this season, with seven of their highest eight shot totals this term coming at the Montilivi.