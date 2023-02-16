Sporting Life
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 22 picks

By Liam Kelly
11:53 · THU February 16, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Football betting tips: La Liga

2pts Over 23.5 shots in Girona v Almería at 3/4 (Unibet)

Girona v Almería

Girona are sitting pretty in La Liga as they welcome another promoted side to the Montilivi.

Friday night’s hosts have their home form to thank for their position of 11th in the table, too. Gaining 18 points from those 11 games is very solid, but their performances are what really impress me.

Indeed, only four La Liga teams can boast a better home expected goal difference (xGD) than Girona’s +7.1, all of which are currently in the top eight.

It’s therefore understandable that Girona are odds-on entering the match-up with Almería. However, the shots markets are more interesting in this one.

Girona are obviously dangerous going forward amid home comforts, averaging 14.7 shots taken per game this season, with seven of their highest eight shot totals this term coming at the Montilivi.

Girona shot map | La Liga 2022/23 (Home)

They do allow opponents to get attempts away, though.

Seven of their top nine shots allowed totals in the league campaign have come at home, clearly willing to risk an open, entertaining match, which makes OVER 23.5 MATCH SHOTS of interest at 3/4 with Unibet.

Almería are far from shot-shy despite holding a perilous position just above the relegation zone, especially in recent fixtures.

They’ve averaged 14.4 shots per game across their last seven games and can threaten the Girona goal as visitors.

Score prediction: Girona 2-1 Almería (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1130 GMT (16/02/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

