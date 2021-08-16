La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

Jake Pearson runs the rule over the first round of Spain's La Liga fixtures, picking out his best bets.

Mallorca v Real Betis Kick-off time: 18:30 BST, Saturday

18:30 BST, Saturday TV Channel: LaLigaTV Mallorca won promotion back to Spain’s top-flight at the first time of asking last term, while Real Betis enjoyed their most successful campaign since 2017/18, finishing sixth. Betis make appeal at the prices, but an even better bet is backing UNDER 9 MATCH CORNERS at odds-against with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Under 9 Corners with Sky Bet Both these sides averaged 4.2 corners per match last season, but while Mallorca averaged 4 at home (in a division lower), Betis average just 2.8 corners per match on the road. Score prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Real Betis ( Sky Bet odds: 10/1 )

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

16:30 BST, Sunday TV Channel: LaLigaTV Atletico Madrid begin their title defence with an away trip to last season’s eighth-placed team Celta Vigo, and a price of even money for Diego Simeone’s side to get off to a winning start makes plenty of appeal. For context, the Premier League champions play last season’s seventh-place finishers (Tottenham v Manchester City), and are 4/6, while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich open their season against Borussia Monchengladbach, who finished eighth last term, and are 1/2. Atleti were consistently underestimated by the bookmakers last season, producing over 11% return on investment to level stakes, a pattern that looks to be continuing into this season. CLICK HERE to back Atletico Madrid with Sky Bet Back ATLETICO MADRID to win at evens. Score prediction: Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid ( Sky Bet odds: 15/2 )

Real Sociedad v Barcelona Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Sunday

19:00 BST, Sunday TV Channel: LaLigaTV Barcelona existed before Lionel Messi, and Barcelona will continue to exist now the Argentine has departed. Ronald Koeman’s men face a tricky opening tie against last season’s surprise package Real Sociedad, who eventually finished fifth, but even without the man that has inspired them to trophy after trophy for almost 20 years, they remain a juggernaut of Spanish football and a price of 3/4 for them to win this match feels like an overreaction to Messi’s departure. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona with Sky Bet Barcelona still scored more goals and created more chances than any other side in La Liga last season, and by some distance, meaning a BARCELONA WIN on the league’s opening weekend is difficult to see past. Score prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona ( Sky Bet odds: 13/2 )