La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

We've gone 5/5 in this column so far this season, and Liam Kelly returns to bring you the best bets for this weekend's La Liga fixtures in Spain.

Atlético Madrid v Villarreal Kick-off time: 21:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV Atlético Madrid kept their 100% record in La Liga last weekend, following up their gritty 2-1 win over Celta Vigo with a 1-0 victory over Elche (xG: ATM 0.93 - 0.26 ELC). Sunday's win was extremely 'Atléti', completely shutting down their opponents and relying on talent up top to finish one of the few chances Diego Simeone's side create. Granted, it seems stereotypical to label an Atléti game as unrelenting, but a similar affair can be expected at the Wanda Metroplitano here, albeit against tougher opposition. Therefore, backing ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN TO NIL against Villarreal makes obvious appeal. CLICK HERE to back Atlético Madrid to win to nil with Sky Bet Villarreal have yet to score this season, participating in two goalless draws against Granada and Espanyol. Admittedly, Unai Emery's men have been solid at the back, but the lack of goals is a worry, perhaps entering this campaign undercooked after a demanding 2020/21 campaign. Up against the masters of defending - and reigning league champions - any rustiness will be punished. Score prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Mallorca v Espanyol Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Friday

TV Channel: FreeSports, LaLigaTV A Friday night in the Balearic Islands is rarely uneventful, but this match-up might prove to be just that. Newly-promoted Mallorca have started the season very well, gaining four points from their opening two fixtures. The foundation behind the two good results has been a solid backline, allowing 0.88 expected goals against (xGA) vs Real Betis and 1.07 xGA at Alavés. Mallorca have struggled to create chances, though, a bonus to their upcoming opponents. Espanyol come into this game on the back of two consecutive 0-0 draws in fairly tough matches. As well as keeping clean sheets, they've allowed very few chances, conceding 0.84 xGA at Osasuna and 0.63 xGA at home to Europa League champions Villarreal. All signs point to a low-scoring start to the La Liga weekend. The Under/Over markets don't offer value in that respect, but the better price available for BTTS 'NO' does, with two strong defences likely to be on top in Palma. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet Score prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

