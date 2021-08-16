Sporting Life
Sporting Life's best bets for this weekend's La Liga action
Sporting Life's best bets for the second weekend of the Spanish La Liga season

La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

By Liam Kelly
12:51 · SAT August 28, 2021

We've gone 5/5 in this column so far this season, and Liam Kelly returns to bring you the best bets for this weekend's La Liga fixtures in Spain.

Football betting tips: La Liga

2pts BTTS 'No' in Mallorca v Espanyol at 3/4 (Betway, BetVictor)

1pt Atlético Madrid to win to nil v Villarreal at 39/20 (MansionBet)

Atlético Madrid v Villarreal

  • Kick-off time: 21:00 BST, Sunday
  • TV Channel: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Atlético Madrid kept their 100% record in La Liga last weekend, following up their gritty 2-1 win over Celta Vigo with a 1-0 victory over Elche (xG: ATM 0.93 - 0.26 ELC). Sunday's win was extremely 'Atléti', completely shutting down their opponents and relying on talent up top to finish one of the few chances Diego Simeone's side create.

Granted, it seems stereotypical to label an Atléti game as unrelenting, but a similar affair can be expected at the Wanda Metroplitano here, albeit against tougher opposition. Therefore, backing ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN TO NIL against Villarreal makes obvious appeal.

Villarreal have yet to score this season, participating in two goalless draws against Granada and Espanyol. Admittedly, Unai Emery's men have been solid at the back, but the lack of goals is a worry, perhaps entering this campaign undercooked after a demanding 2020/21 campaign. Up against the masters of defending - and reigning league champions - any rustiness will be punished.

Score prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Mallorca v Espanyol

  • Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Friday
  • TV Channel: FreeSports, LaLigaTV

A Friday night in the Balearic Islands is rarely uneventful, but this match-up might prove to be just that.

Newly-promoted Mallorca have started the season very well, gaining four points from their opening two fixtures. The foundation behind the two good results has been a solid backline, allowing 0.88 expected goals against (xGA) vs Real Betis and 1.07 xGA at Alavés. Mallorca have struggled to create chances, though, a bonus to their upcoming opponents.

Espanyol come into this game on the back of two consecutive 0-0 draws in fairly tough matches. As well as keeping clean sheets, they've allowed very few chances, conceding 0.84 xGA at Osasuna and 0.63 xGA at home to Europa League champions Villarreal.

All signs point to a low-scoring start to the La Liga weekend. The Under/Over markets don't offer value in that respect, but the better price available for BTTS 'NO' does, with two strong defences likely to be on top in Palma.

Score prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

FOOTBALL TIPS