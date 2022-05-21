Kylian Mbappé has signed a three-year contract extension at Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club has announced.

The 23-year-old France international’s deal will keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2025. He told the club’s official website: “I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris St Germain, and of course I am delighted. “I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level.

“I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name.” The announcement ended months of speculation over Mbappe’s future, during which he was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He added: “I would like to thank the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, for his trust, his understanding and his patience. “I would also like to thank all the fans of Paris St Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months. Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris.”

Kylian Mbappé extends his contract until 2025



🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis https://t.co/x65CgD5hpO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 21, 2022