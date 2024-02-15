Kylian Mbappe next club odds: PSG forward 1/5 to join Real Madrid

France forward Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, with the Frenchman 1/5 to join Real Madrid.

The PA news agency understands the terms of his departure are yet to be fully agreed, and it is expected official confirmation once those details have been agreed will come in the months ahead. However, the World Cup winner has communicated his intention to leave to the French club’s executives. Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer and since January 1 he has been able to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs. The 25-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid, and is as short as 1/5 to sign for Los Blancos before the 3rd September 2024.

Kylian Mbappe playing against Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe next club odds (via Sky Bet) Real Madrid - 1/5

To stay at PSG - 10/3

Any Saudi Pro League club - 16/1

Arsenal - 20/1

Bayern Munich - 20/1

Liverpool - 20/1 Odds correct at 2000 (15/02/24)

Mbappe’s departure is being seen by those within the club as the final step in moving away from the old ‘bling bling’ approach to marquee signings of individuals, following from the exits of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. PSG are seeking to remodel their squad and will use the money saved on Mbappe per year – which club sources put at 200 million euros (£171m) gross – on multiple new signings and renewing deals for young talents such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Xavi Simons and Bradley Barcola. UEFA is currently phasing in financial sustainability regulations which require clubs involved in its competitions to ensure that squad costs do not exceed 70 per cent of revenue by 2025-26.