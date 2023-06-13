After reports suggesting he was ready to leave PSG, Kylian Mbappe has come out and called such reports 'lies', insisting he is very happy with the French champions.
Kylian Mbappe says he has not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and that the letter he sent to the club was leaked with the aim of "damaging his image".
The forward has also taken to Twitter to brand reports that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer as "lies", adding he is "very happy" with the French champions.
On Monday it emerged that Mbappe had written to PSG to tell them he would not be triggering the clause in his current deal that would see it extended until the summer of 2025, meaning he is set to become a free agent next summer.
In a statement sent to news agency AFP on Tuesday, Mbappe said PSG have known his decision for nearly a year, adding that "the only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about previously".
Mbappe also insisted he has not spoken to PSG about extending his contract.
Mbappe's statement read: "After having publicly declared in recent weeks that he will be a Parisian next season, Kylian Mbappe did not ask for his departure this summer, but merely confirmed to the club that he was not activating his additional year.
"The management of the club in charge of its extension (signed on May 21 2022) was informed of its decision on July 15 2022 and the sole purpose of the email was to confirm what had already been orally clarified previously.
"Mbappe and his entourage claim they have not discussed this point with the club again during the year, except 15 days ago to announce the sending of the letter. Nor has any possible new extension been mentioned.
"Finally, Mbappe and his entourage regret that the receipt of this letter has been transmitted to the media and that these exchanges are made public with the sole aim of damaging his image and the smooth running of conversations with the club."
PSG are unwilling to allow Mbappe to leave for free at the end of his contract, meaning he could be sold during the current transfer window.
Mbappe turned down interest from Real Madrid to sign his current PSG contract last summer, with the deal running for two years and including a player option to extend the agreement by 12 months.
Real Madrid are the favourites to acquire the young French forward should PSG fail to agree a new contract with him and aim to sell him this summer, as opposed to losing him on a free next summer.
The question for Madrid is FFP. There have been plenty of problems for clubs recently - namely Barcelona - that has stopped them signing players, and if reports are to be believed, Mbappe would have to take a pay-cut to go to Madrid.
Manchester City have been linked in the past, but do they need him having already got Erling Haaland? If there was any chance of Mbappe joining the treble winners, they would need to move a few players on first.
Manchester United couldn't afford Mbappe as things stand, but could become a serious suitor should their takeover go through.
Liverpool are a team Mbappe has talked about as one he likes in the past, but the Reds didn't have the money to challenge Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham, so they won't likely have anywhere near the funds needed to pull of a deal for Mbappe.
Saudi Arabia will have the money to make a deal happen, but would he want to move there at this stage of his career?
This could of course all be a negotiation tactic from Mbappe's camp, to ensure the best possible deal for the Frenchman at PSG, but one thing is fo sure, this saga will likely rumble on throughout the window.
