Kylian Mbappe says he has not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and that the letter he sent to the club was leaked with the aim of "damaging his image".

The forward has also taken to Twitter to brand reports that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer as "lies", adding he is "very happy" with the French champions.

On Monday it emerged that Mbappe had written to PSG to tell them he would not be triggering the clause in his current deal that would see it extended until the summer of 2025, meaning he is set to become a free agent next summer.

In a statement sent to news agency AFP on Tuesday, Mbappe said PSG have known his decision for nearly a year, adding that "the only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about previously".

Mbappe also insisted he has not spoken to PSG about extending his contract.

Mbappe's statement read: "After having publicly declared in recent weeks that he will be a Parisian next season, Kylian Mbappe did not ask for his departure this summer, but merely confirmed to the club that he was not activating his additional year.

"The management of the club in charge of its extension (signed on May 21 2022) was informed of its decision on July 15 2022 and the sole purpose of the email was to confirm what had already been orally clarified previously.

"Mbappe and his entourage claim they have not discussed this point with the club again during the year, except 15 days ago to announce the sending of the letter. Nor has any possible new extension been mentioned.

"Finally, Mbappe and his entourage regret that the receipt of this letter has been transmitted to the media and that these exchanges are made public with the sole aim of damaging his image and the smooth running of conversations with the club."

PSG are unwilling to allow Mbappe to leave for free at the end of his contract, meaning he could be sold during the current transfer window.