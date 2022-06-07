Kosovo welcome Northern Ireland for another Nations League game. Liam Kelly believes it might not be such an entertaining affair, though, picking out a couple of bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland at 7/1 (SportNation) 0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Northern Ireland head to Pristina with only one point on the board in League C Group 2, following up their 1-0 defeat to Greece at home with a 0-0 draw in Cyprus. It appears there is a continuation in Northern Ireland's inability to score goals, having netted just six times in their previous eight competitive fixtures.

That trait is a difficult one for Ian Baraclough to shake given their style of play — they do remain in games thanks to a rather stout defence. Northern Ireland have conceded just eight times across the same 10 competitive games. As a consequence, a very low-scoring affair should be expected here. Therefore, a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 0-0 NORTHERN IRELAND looks a little too highly priced at 7/1 in the circumstances. CLICK HERE to back Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland with Sky Bet

Kosovo, who have improved impressively over time, also struggle to score goals, hitting the back of the net just five times in their eight-game World Cup qualifying group. They did start their Nations League campaign well, beating Cyprus comfortably away from home, before losing 1-0 against Greece as hosts on Sunday, ending that match-up with nine men on the pitch. Despite the suspensions from that fixture, it's worth backing the home side to edge it if there is to be a goal. The 5/1 on offer for a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 1-0 NORTHERN IRELAND should be taken to small stakes. CLICK HERE to back 0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland with Sky Bet As mentioned, Kosovo prove a stiff task now, and Northern Ireland have been far from convincing lately. Although there is some value from a betting perspective, this might not be a game for the purists.

Kosovo v Northern Ireland best bets and score prediction 1pt Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland at 7/1 (SportNation)

0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland at 5/1 (General) Score prediction: Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1450 BST (07/06/22)