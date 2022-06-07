Kosovo welcome Northern Ireland for another Nations League game. Liam Kelly believes it might not be such an entertaining affair, though, picking out a couple of bets.
1pt Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland at 7/1 (SportNation)
0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland at 5/1 (General)
Northern Ireland head to Pristina with only one point on the board in League C Group 2, following up their 1-0 defeat to Greece at home with a 0-0 draw in Cyprus.
It appears there is a continuation in Northern Ireland's inability to score goals, having netted just six times in their previous eight competitive fixtures.
That trait is a difficult one for Ian Baraclough to shake given their style of play — they do remain in games thanks to a rather stout defence.
Northern Ireland have conceded just eight times across the same 10 competitive games. As a consequence, a very low-scoring affair should be expected here.
Therefore, a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 0-0 NORTHERN IRELAND looks a little too highly priced at 7/1 in the circumstances.
Kosovo, who have improved impressively over time, also struggle to score goals, hitting the back of the net just five times in their eight-game World Cup qualifying group.
They did start their Nations League campaign well, beating Cyprus comfortably away from home, before losing 1-0 against Greece as hosts on Sunday, ending that match-up with nine men on the pitch.
Despite the suspensions from that fixture, it's worth backing the home side to edge it if there is to be a goal. The 5/1 on offer for a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 1-0 NORTHERN IRELAND should be taken to small stakes.
As mentioned, Kosovo prove a stiff task now, and Northern Ireland have been far from convincing lately.
Although there is some value from a betting perspective, this might not be a game for the purists.
Score prediction: Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1450 BST (07/06/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.