Sporting Life's preview of Kosovo v Northern Ireland, including best bets and score prediction

Kosovo v Northern Ireland tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:00 · TUE June 07, 2022

Kosovo welcome Northern Ireland for another Nations League game. Liam Kelly believes it might not be such an entertaining affair, though, picking out a couple of bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1pt Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland at 7/1 (SportNation)

0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland at 5/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Northern Ireland head to Pristina with only one point on the board in League C Group 2, following up their 1-0 defeat to Greece at home with a 0-0 draw in Cyprus.

It appears there is a continuation in Northern Ireland's inability to score goals, having netted just six times in their previous eight competitive fixtures.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Kosovo 11/10 | Draw 21/10 | Northern Ireland 13/5

That trait is a difficult one for Ian Baraclough to shake given their style of play — they do remain in games thanks to a rather stout defence.

Northern Ireland have conceded just eight times across the same 10 competitive games. As a consequence, a very low-scoring affair should be expected here.

Therefore, a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 0-0 NORTHERN IRELAND looks a little too highly priced at 7/1 in the circumstances.

Latest transfer news and updates

Kosovo, who have improved impressively over time, also struggle to score goals, hitting the back of the net just five times in their eight-game World Cup qualifying group.

They did start their Nations League campaign well, beating Cyprus comfortably away from home, before losing 1-0 against Greece as hosts on Sunday, ending that match-up with nine men on the pitch.

Despite the suspensions from that fixture, it's worth backing the home side to edge it if there is to be a goal. The 5/1 on offer for a CORRECT SCORE of KOSOVO 1-0 NORTHERN IRELAND should be taken to small stakes.

As mentioned, Kosovo prove a stiff task now, and Northern Ireland have been far from convincing lately.

Although there is some value from a betting perspective, this might not be a game for the purists.

Kosovo v Northern Ireland best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Correct Score - Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland at 7/1 (SportNation)
  • 0.5pts Correct Score - Kosovo 1-0 Northern Ireland at 5/1 (General)

Score prediction: Kosovo 0-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1450 BST (07/06/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

