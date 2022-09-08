Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has been installed as the favourite to replace Graham Potter as head coach at Brighton.

The Norwegian is 7/2 with Sky Bet after Potter accepted the Chelsea job on Thursday afternoon, thanking the Seagulls for the opportunity in a statement. Under-21 coach Andrew Crofts takes on the role of Albion’s interim head coach, supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Kjetil Knutsen - 7/2

Steve Cooper - 4/1

Nathan Jones - 8/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Ange Postecoglou - 12/1

Bruno Saltor - 14/1

Russell Martin - 14/1

16/1 bar Odds correct at 1630 BST (08/09/22)

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “I am very disappointed that Graham will be leaving us. "He has done exceptionally well over the past three-and-a-bit seasons, he is an exceptional head coach and an exceptional person. He will be hugely missed at our football club. "He leaves an excellent legacy for his successor with the club in its highest ever position, and on the back of leading us to our highest finish in the club’s history last season." Steve Cooper is next in the betting at 4/1, currently overseeing a huge turnover in players at Nottingham Forest, with Luton boss Nathan Jones inserted at 8/1.