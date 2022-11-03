Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Kieran Tierney winner secures safe Europa League progress for Arsenal

Kieran Tierney winner secures safe Europa League progress for Arsenal

By Sporting Life
22:16 · THU November 03, 2022

Kieran Tierney was the unlikely match-winner as Arsenal beat FC Zurich to progress from their Europa League group in first place and avoid a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie.

The Gunners needed to match the result of Group A rivals PSV Eindhoven to secure top-spot and Tierney’s fine finish was just enough to see off a spirited Zurich side 1-0.

PSV won away to Bodo/Glimt so a victory at the Emirates Stadium was required as Mikel Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.

But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the evening, the win means Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla as they receive a bye into the round of 16.

In the Europa Conference League, a youthful West Ham carved themselves a small slice of European history with a 3-0 victory over Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest.

Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a deflected effort from teenage debutant Divin Mubama ensured the Hammers, already through to the last 16 of the UECL, became the first team in the competition to win all six of their group-stage matches.

David Moyes was able to give 14 senior players, including Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio, the night off.

Yet it was still a mature performance from a line-up including debuts for 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles and homegrown striker Mubama, 18, as well as teenage substitutes Freddie Potts, Keenan Appiah-Forson, Kamarai Swyer and Kaelan Casey.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS