Kieran Tierney was the unlikely match-winner as Arsenal beat FC Zurich to progress from their Europa League group in first place and avoid a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie.
The Gunners needed to match the result of Group A rivals PSV Eindhoven to secure top-spot and Tierney’s fine finish was just enough to see off a spirited Zurich side 1-0.
PSV won away to Bodo/Glimt so a victory at the Emirates Stadium was required as Mikel Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.
But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the evening, the win means Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla as they receive a bye into the round of 16.
In the Europa Conference League, a youthful West Ham carved themselves a small slice of European history with a 3-0 victory over Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest.
Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a deflected effort from teenage debutant Divin Mubama ensured the Hammers, already through to the last 16 of the UECL, became the first team in the competition to win all six of their group-stage matches.
David Moyes was able to give 14 senior players, including Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio, the night off.
Yet it was still a mature performance from a line-up including debuts for 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles and homegrown striker Mubama, 18, as well as teenage substitutes Freddie Potts, Keenan Appiah-Forson, Kamarai Swyer and Kaelan Casey.