Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna signs new deal at Ipswich

By Sporting Life
11:39 · FRI June 16, 2023

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal after guiding the club to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in his first full season in charge.

Ex-Manchester United coach McKenna earned plenty of admirers following a goal-laden 2022-23 campaign, but has committed his future to Ipswich.

“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay,” McKenna told the official club website.

“I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.

“We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the club forward.

“That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”

McKenna, a one-time Tottenham trainee, took over at Ipswich at the end of 2021 on a three-and-a-half-year deal, but his new terms keep him contracted to the club until 2027.

The Tractor Boys romped into the Sky Bet League One automatic promotion places last season, and put up the best underlying numbers in the third tier on their way to promotion.

Sky Bet Championship Winner 23/24 (via Sky Bet)

  • Leicester - 5/1
  • Leeds - 6/1
  • Southampton - 8/1
  • Middlesbrough - 10/1
  • Norwich - 14/1
  • Watford - 14/1
  • West Brom - 16/1
  • Ipswich - 18/1
  • Stoke - 18/1

All odds correct at 1140 BST (16/06/23)

McKenna's side have been installed as eighth-favourites to win the Championship and return to the Premier League, highlighting how impressive Ipswich are under his guidance and why there were many clubs attempting to appoint him in this off-season.

