Harry Kane: Striker to return to Tottenham training camp

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will return to the club on Saturday and insists he has never refused to train.

Kane did not show up for pre-season tests on Monday as expected by Spurs, instead remaining on holiday in the Bahamas before travelling to Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City. The England captain has been heavily criticised for his actions but broke his silence on Friday afternoon. He tweeted: “While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”

He added: “It’s almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you – the fans – have shown me total support and love. “That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism. “I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today. Harry.”

