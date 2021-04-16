Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores twice before limping off injured

Tottenham insist their star man is not for sale at any price despite constant speculation surrounding his future, and it is easy to see why after he scored two clinical goals at Goodison Park.

He opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error and then, following a Gylfi Sigurdsson double either side of half-time put Everton in front, the England captain earned a point 20 minutes from time.

In doing so he moved two goals in front of Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, taking his tally to 21 for the season before limping off injured late on.

As he has done so often, he again carried Spurs on what was an overall disappointing showing and their top-four hopes suffered a possible terminal blow, sitting five points behind West Ham having played a game more, as the pressure increases on a forlorn Jose Mourinho.

Everton are a point behind, so this result does not help them much and they will rue squandering the lead and then missing key chances in the second half.

It appeared February’s nine-goal FA Cup thriller had used up all the fun for this fixture as it was a drab opening 25 minutes, where Richarlison’s shot which Hugo Lloris comfortably saved was the only moment that passed as entertainment.

But the game burst into life with two goals in four minutes.