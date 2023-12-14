Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Juventus move for Man City midfielder?

Juventus are favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he "does not know what will happen" with the midfielder next month.
The England international scored his first City goal in his 30th appearance by converting a penalty in their 3-2 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.
It was only his sixth start for the club since joining from Leeds for £45m in the summer of 2022.
Odds correct 0930 BST (14/12/23)
Guardiola recently publicly apologised for the lack of opportunities he has given Phillips, praising the 28-year-old's professional, positive attitude.
"I don't know what is going to happen [in January]," said Guardiola after victory over Red Star.
"Now he is here and hopefully he can help us."
