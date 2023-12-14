Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Juventus move for Man City midfielder?

By Sporting Life
10:12 · THU December 14, 2023

Juventus are favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he "does not know what will happen" with the midfielder next month.

The England international scored his first City goal in his 30th appearance by converting a penalty in their 3-2 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was only his sixth start for the club since joining from Leeds for £45m in the summer of 2022.

Odds to sign Kalvin Phillips before February 3 (via Sky Bet)

  • Juventus - 5/4
  • Newcastle - 2/1
  • Tottenham - 8/1
  • Aston Villa - 14/1
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct 0930 BST (14/12/23)

Guardiola recently publicly apologised for the lack of opportunities he has given Phillips, praising the 28-year-old's professional, positive attitude.

"I don't know what is going to happen [in January]," said Guardiola after victory over Red Star.

"Now he is here and hopefully he can help us."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS