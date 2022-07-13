Sporting Life
Juan Mata is a free agent after leaving Manchester United

Juan Mata: Leeds 'in talks' to sign ex-Manchester United midfielder

By Tom Carnduff
11:51 · WED July 13, 2022

Leeds are in talks to sign 34-year-old free agent midfielder Juan Mata, according to Spanish publication AS.

It's reported that the Elland Road club's director of football Victor Orta has contacted Juan Manuel Mata Rodriguez - Mata's father who acts as his agent - to discuss his availability.

Mata has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer. During his eight-and-a-half year stint at Old Trafford, he made 285 appearances - scoring 51 goals and adding a further 47 assists.

Turkey duo Besiktas and Galatasaray are also credited with interest but neither have engaged in full talks yet.

The latest updates in our transfer blog

Wages could be a potential stumbling block with Mata reportedly earning £100k-a-week during his Manchester United contract.

Leeds have lost Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City while Raphinha is closing in on his move to Barcelona after the two clubs finally reached an agreement.

However, they have been busy in terms of incomings already.

Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Tyler Adams have joined from Red Bull clubs Leipzig and Salzburg, while Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Luis Sinisterra have also made the switch.

They are also expected to make a move for a forward following Raphinha's departure.

FOOTBALL TIPS