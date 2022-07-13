It's reported that the Elland Road club's director of football Victor Orta has contacted Juan Manuel Mata Rodriguez - Mata's father who acts as his agent - to discuss his availability.

Mata has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer. During his eight-and-a-half year stint at Old Trafford, he made 285 appearances - scoring 51 goals and adding a further 47 assists.

Turkey duo Besiktas and Galatasaray are also credited with interest but neither have engaged in full talks yet.