Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Rui Patricio injured after Diogo Jota scores only goal

Jota struck in first-half stoppage time to claim a hard-earned 1-0 win at Molineux.

Yet the main talking point came late on when Wolves keeper Patricio was treated on the pitch for 14 minutes after team-mate Conor Coady accidentally caught him in the head.

Patricio was carried off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask in worrying scenes for Wolves, who are already missing striker Raul Jimenez after he fractured his skull in November.

Nuno: Patricio 'OK' after collision

After the match, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo provided Sky Sports with an upbeat report on Patricio, saying: “He is OK, he is conscious, he remembers what happened, he is aware. So the doctor told me he is OK.

“It was a collision with Coady, I think the knee of Coady, on the head. But he’s OK. We speak already.

“All these situations when it is a concussion in the head gets all of us worried. But he’s OK. He’s going to recover, so everything is OK.”

Jota, who moved to Anfield in a deal worth £45million last summer, scored his first goal since November and first since recovering from a knee injury.

Victory lifted the champions to sixth in the Premier League table but still five points behind Chelsea in the race for the top four.

Wolves missed the chance to climb to 11th, with Ruben Neves and Coady wasting their best chances.

Reds up tempo after slow start

After six defeats in their last seven league games Liverpool were desperate for a win.

Their only victory in that wretched run had come at rock bottom Sheffield United and keeper Alisson Becker’s uncertain form continued as he dropped Adama Traore’s cross before clattering into Nelson Semedo inside the opening two minutes.

He made a smart low stop to deny Semedo soon after, although Traore was offside in the build-up, before Liverpool swiftly went through the gears after 14 minutes.

Georginio Wijnaldum slipped Sadio Mane through but, when the forward rounded Patricio, he was pushed wide and the chance was gone.

It was the cue for the visitors to try to up the tempo, yet they were vulnerable on the break, with Traore twice breaking loose only to be let down by his final pass.