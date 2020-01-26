Tottenham transfer news: Jose MOurinho hits out at Inter Milan for delay in Christian Eriksen deal

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho with Christian Eriksen
Jose Mourinho has hit out at Inter Milan for the delay in sorting out the Christian Eriksen situation as the playmaker's future drags on unresolved into the final week of the transfer window.

Eriksen was left out of the Spurs squad for their FA Cup draw at Southampton on Saturday as talk continues to circulate about Inter finally sealing a move for the Denmark international.

Eriksen's contract expires in the summer and he can, of course, sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side, but Inter are keen to bring him in now for a fee.

A deal has not yet been agreed between the two parties though despite various bits of posturing and Eriksen remains a Spurs player heading towards the transfer deadline on Friday.

Mourinho is clearly unhappy that the situation is still unresolved and hinted that it is very much the Serie A side that is to blame.

"You can read what you want to read, I don't want to say anything," Mourinho said. "I just want to say that this situation shouldn't happen on the 25th of January.

"And it is not Tottenham's fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation.

"The only thing I can say is Eriksen, since I arrive, he is behaving in a very, very professional way, with me and the team.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

The 27-year-old had wanted to leave last summer after helping Mauricio Pochettino's side made the Champions League final, but when a move never came off he clearly became unsettled at the club.

Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast
That was part of the problems that ultimately led to Pochettino leaving Spurs and now Mourinho os keen to get his future resolved one way or the other, although it seems only a matter of time until he leaves.

Defender Danny Rose was also not included in the squad at Saints amid reported interest from Newcastle.

Mourinho confirmed the left-back was not injured.

Asked whether he would still be at the club next month, he replied: "I don't know. I don't know. Not injured. My decision (to leave him out).

"My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really."

The latest from the January transfer window
