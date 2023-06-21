The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Anthony Taylor following his side’s defeat to Sevilla.

The Roma manager and his staff were verbally abusive towards the Premier League official numerous times during their loss in Budapest.

After the game, footage on social media showed Mourinho directing a string of expletives towards the officiating team in the car park, labelling their performance a "disgrace".

Mourinho continued his criticism of the officials in his post-match press conference, saying: "I need to defend my lads, and I must say that we are used to it, but still seeing this kind of refereeing in a European final is really, really hard.

"It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced West Ham fans would be banned from their next away match in European competition, with a further match suspended for two years.

That related to Hammers fans throwing missiles on to the pitch during their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in Prague earlier this month.

The Italian club’s defender Cristiano Biraghi suffered a cut to the head from an object thrown from the crowd.