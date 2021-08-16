Sporting Life
James Ward-Prowse replaces injured Kalvin Phillips in England squad
By Sporting Life
14:58 · TUE October 05, 2021

Southampton captain James-Ward Prowse has been called up to the England squad to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips, the Football Association has announced.

Leeds midfielder Phillips has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary with a calf injury.

Ward-Prowse, 26, joins Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell in the squad after the pair were added on Monday.

Phillips picked up the injury during Leeds’ Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday and has withdrawn from the squad following an assessment.

Ward-Prowse returns to the squad having been involved prior to Euro 2020 but failing to make the final 26-man group for the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Andorra away on Saturday before hosting Hungary at Wembley next Tuesday.

