However, two-time champion Cross was unable to complete the comeback, spurning two match darts at tops in a dramatic finale, as Wade eventually pinned double one to seal the deal with his sixth match dart.

Cross, who becomes the fourth consecutive defending champion to bow out in the opening round of this event, had fought back from 5-3 down to force a decider, after Wade missed tops for a 111 clincher in leg ten.

The opening night of the £500,000 event saw former champions Cross and Wade collide at the Westfallenhalle, but it was 2018 winner Wade who came out on top in an edgy affair.

“I should have wrapped the game up a lot earlier,” reflected Wade, who will take on Dirk van Duijvenbode for a place in the last eight.

“Rob produced his usual barrage at the end and put me under pressure, but it was a really respectful game and I’m very happy to be through.”

Luke Humphries was one of three players to register ton-plus averages on Thursday, and the top seed kicked off his title bid with a 6-4 win over Krzysztof Ratajski, inflicting the Pole’s fifth straight first round exit at the European Championship.

Humphries – a winner of four European Tour titles in 2022 – scored relentlessly in the early exchanges, following up an 11-dart hold with a trio of 14-dart legs to move 4-2 ahead.

The pair traded holds before Ratajski conjured up a skin-saving 154 finish to preserve his hopes, but Humphries kept his cool, following up back-to-back 140s with a 66 combination to wrap up proceedings with a 102 average.

“I realised I’d left my darts at home when I arrived, so I had to pick up a brand new set and I was surprised by how well they went,” admitted Humphries.

“This is a big tournament for me, it’s a chance to get my first major and as the number one seed there’s a bit of added pressure, so I was really happy with my performance.”

Northern Irish sensation Josh Rock enjoyed a dream televised debut in Dortmund, denying Nathan Aspinall in a gripping last-leg tussle to set up a fascinating tie against Michael Smith in round two.

Rock has been a revelation on the ProTour since claiming his Tour Card in January, and the emerging star defied a valiant fightback from World Grand Prix runner-up Aspinall to prevail with a 96 average.

Aspinall – aided by brilliant 109 and 136 checkouts – rallied from 4-2 adrift to force a last-leg shoot-out, but a timely fourth 180 from the 21-year-old catapulted him to a landmark victory.

“I was very nervous backstage, but I got the job done and that was the main thing,” said Rock, who celebrated his maiden ProTour title on Sunday.

“I had to get used to the big stage but I really enjoyed it up there. I have always loved darts since I was a young boy, so I just want to keep on doing what I’m doing.”