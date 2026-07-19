James Trafford next club odds: Leeds favourites to sign Manchester City goalkeeper

Leeds are favourites with the bookmakers to complete the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Interest is expected to be high in the Manchester City stopper who has struggled for game time following his switch from Burnley 12 months ago. The belief was that he would become City's starting keeper following the departure of Ederson, yet the arrival of Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma made clear he would instead be their long term number one. Trafford's minutes for City have overwhelmingly come in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, although he did start four Premier League contests alongside their Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

James Trafford next club odds (via Sky Bet) Leeds - 11/10

Newcastle - 6/4

Aston Villa - 10/3

Tottenham - 5/1

Manchester United - 16/1

Sunderland - 18/1

Chelsea - 18/1

Arsenal - 18/1

Barcelona - 18/1 Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 10:20 BST (20/07/26)

A new goalkeeper is seen as a priority for Leeds with the departure of Karl Darlow following the expiration of his contract at the club. He took over as their first choice after poor performances from Lucas Perri. Perri could also leave if another keeper arrives among interest from Serie A clubs. Illan Meslier - the club's previous established starter - has joined Arsenal after they allowed his contract to run down. He'd slipped to fourth choice in the pecking order. Newcastle's window is already shaping up to be a frustrating one yet that could be eased by the potential arrival of Trafford. Anthony Gordon (Barcelona) and Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) mark two high-profile departures but they've welcomed new faces in winger Bazoumana Touré and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, although the latter is expected to be one for the future despite a transfer fee pushing £20million. Trafford was a part of the England World Cup squad which secured the bronze medal in North America, filling the role of third choice stopper.