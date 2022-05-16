Daniels told Sky Sports that he hoped his decision to go public about his sexuality will encourage others.

"Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me," Daniels said.

"I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.