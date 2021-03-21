Leicester 3-1 Man Utd: How good a manager is Brendan Rodgers?

Leicester will take their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 38 years following an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United.

United, it must be said, were guilty of shooting themselves in the foot more than once in the quarter-final encounter. But credit must go to Leicester, as Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemens both found the net, with Mason Greenwood scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The final scoreline reflected the balance of play as the Foxes earned their place in the next round. How good is Iheanacho? At the time, Leicester City’s £25m signing of Iheanacho was seen as something of a coup. Many believed Manchester City should have kept hold of the young Nigerian, but he struggled to find a role for himself at the King Power Stadium. Iheanacho, however, has recently turned his Foxes career around. The 24-year-old has now scored seven times in his last four games and while his opener in this particular game was put on a plate for him by Fred, and his second a result of dreadful marking by the opposition, Iheanacho still showed the sort of composure in front of goal he might have lacked just a few weeks ago. Leicester City are on the brink of a generational shift when it comes to their attack. Jamie Vardy has got better with age, but that won’t continue forever and at 34 the tipping point is surely approaching. Iheanacho is a very different sort of forward who frequently plays alongside Vardy, but the Nigerian is finally demonstrating the qualities that could make him the Foxes’ main man up front.

Is Fred Man Utd’s weak link? It took Fred some time to establish himself as a first team figure at Manchester United, but the Brazilian has been used to good effect by Solskjaer over the last two seasons. However, Leicester City saw something in Fred’s game that made him the trigger for a high press. It was this high press that resulted in the opening goal. Rather unusually for a player once targeted by Pep Guardiola, Fred isn’t the most naturally gifted with the ball at his feet. There is a lack of control to his play and a volatility to his decision-making and so Rodgers was wise to instruct his Leicester players to swarm the 28-year-old whenever possible. United were given a warning when a high press on Fred produced a good chance for Jamie Vardy. Just minutes later, the Brazilian panicked after receiving an ill-advised pass from Harry Maguire under pressure from Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemens, playing a short back-pass that allowed Iheanacho to pounce and finish. It was certainly a mistake, but not an unforced error. Why Man Utd can no longer count on Matic As already referenced, Leicester City made Fred the trigger for their high press, exposing the Brazilian’s weakness with the ball at his feet, but the performance of Nemanja Matic also posed questions of the Serbian’s place in the Manchester United midfield. On this showing, he needs to be replaced. Last season, Matic appeared rejuvenated to such an extent that he was handed a new contract until 2023. Here, though, the 32-year-old was sluggish and flat until he was withdrawn for the more dynamic Scott McTominay. He was among those at fault for allowing Tielemens, who registered more shots than any other player (four), through to score Leicester City’s second goal. In hindsight, this was a poor match-up for Matic. His pass success rate of just 73.5% was a sign of how badly he struggled to find teammates. The energy and intensity of Leicester City through the middle of the pitch was always likely to expose the Serbian’s weaknesses, but this was not an isolated case. This was in fact reflective of the player Matic is at this stage of his career. Contrast this to the performance produced by Wilfred Ndidi at the base of Leicester’s midfield. Rodgers' Leicester will take some beating