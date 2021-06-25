Euro 2020 Round of 16: Market movers

With all eight Round of 16 fixtures confirmed, Jake Pearson takes a look at each individual match-up and assess the market movements.

Wales v Denmark CLICK HERE for our Wales v Denmark preview Of all the ties in the last 16, this one seems to be the one the bookmakers are most confident they compiled correctly, with Denmark’s price of around 5/6 barely shifting over the last few days. If a call had to be made, it would be that the Danes are slightly on the drift, but it is hardly a “sea of blue” where Wales are concerned, and any firming of the Welsh price is likely to be largely down to home nation bias rather than a reflection on their chances of winning the match. Verdict: No movement.

Italy v Austria CLICK HERE for our Italy v Austria preview Initially priced up at as big as 4/7 in places to win their last 16 tie against Austria, Italy have been heavily backed and are now a best priced 1/2, though many firms are much shorter than that already.

Italy to win: Betfair Exchange price graph

Bookmakers underestimating Italy has become something of a theme at this tournament, with the Azzuri seeing their price constantly cut in each of their three group stage matches, notably against Switzerland when they shortened from 10/11 to 8/11 in places. Austria are predictably friendless in the betting, now available at 7/1 having been initially priced up at as short as 5s. Verdict: Italy a big steamer. Netherlands v Czech Republic CLICK HERE for our Netherlands v Czech Republic preview Not an awful lot has changed in terms of the betting on this match, Netherlands still heavy favourites at around 4/6, but there have been a couple of signs that they might be on the drift slightly, and they are certainly now a bigger price than the 8/15 that one particular bookmaker initially priced them up at. Czech Republic can hardly be identified as a steamer in this match, but they have seen their price cut from 5/1 to 4/1. Verdict: Netherlands on the drift.

Euro 2020 - Knockout Stage Preview

Belgium v Portugal CLICK HERE for our Belgium v Portugal preview This is the standout tie of the Round of 16 as Belgium meet Portugal, and though Roberto Martinez’ side have been priced up as the favourites, they are certainly a side on the drift. Initially as short as 11/10 in places, the Red Devils can now be backed at as big as 6/4 generally, and have even been matched at as high as 2.62 on the Betfair Exchange. Portugal have seen their price nipped in from 9/4 to 2/1, while the draw has also seen its fair share of action. Verdict: Belgium on the drift. Croatia v Spain CLICK HERE for our Croatia v Spain preview If you thought Italy had been backed in, then you may want to take a look at the betting activity surrounding Spain. At one point available to back at a ludicrously big 19/20, Luis Enrique’s side are now around the 4/7 mark, with punters clearly taking advantage of an early bookmaker oversight.

Spain to win: Betfair Exchange price graph

Croatia by the same token have been absolutely friendless in the betting over the past few days, seeing their price drift from as short as 10/3, out to as big as 6/1. Verdict: Spain a big steamer. France v Switzerland CLICK HERE for our France v Switzerland preview There seemed to be a bit of a difference of opinion between the bookmakers when this tie was confirmed, some pricing France up straight away as 4/9 favourites, while some were keen to take on Les Bleus, offering 3/5 about a French victory. There has been a bit of a compromise since, and though some still have the French at 4/9, there is 8/15 available, though you would do incredibly well to pick up a price of 3/5 now the dust has settled. Initially priced up at around 5/1 with some firms, Switzerland have naturally seen their price drift out to as big as 7/1. Verdict: France slightly backed, Switzerland on the drift slightly. England v Germany The tightest match of the Round of 16 in terms of the betting, with England slight favourites at 6/4, while Germany are 15/8 for victory against their arch enemy. There hasn’t been too much movement in terms of the prices, but it is certainly England who are the ones being backed, seeing their price shorten from 13/8, with some firms now as short as 29/20 about the Three Lions. The price about Germany has remained pretty solid, in true Die Mannschaft fashion, and just as it always is between these two countries, there is little to separate them. Verdict: Not enough movement Sweden v Ukraine Arguably the least glamourous tie of the round, but that is hardly relevant when it comes to betting, and this fixture looks to have caused some confusion between the bookmakers. Most firms priced up Sweden as clear favourites, but one firm had the two sides much closer, pricing Ukraine up at a very short 7/4. Ukraine have since drifted out though, and are now 11/5 for victory, while the pricing on Sweden has also been somewhat erratic, from 11/8 into 5/6, then back out to 11/8 again. The draw is actually the selection in this fixture that has shortened, cut from 9/4 to 21/10 to 2/1, and it could potentially get shorter still. Verdict: The draw shortening.

Odds correct at 1615 BST (25/06/21)