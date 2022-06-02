Italy take on Germany in their Nations League opener. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Germany to beat Italy at 7/4 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A blockbuster start to the international break for Italy continues as they welcome Germany to kick off their Nations League campaign. The current European champions were beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday night. While Italy looked like an unbeatable force, recent contests have been a concern. They have won just one of their last five games and that was a friendly away at Turkey. It's two defeats and two draws in their last four competitive outings. Roberto Mancini's men finished third in the last edition of this competition but it could be a different story this time around given Germany's showings since Hansi Flick took charge of the team.

Very little separates these two sides in the betting which shows how that recent Italian form has made the bookmakers uncertain. In fact, you can get a best price of 7/4 for both teams in the outright market. Germany are one side to look at for World Cup success later this year and they are capable of beating the very best. That should also include this game and that's why GERMANY TO WIN provides appeal as the bet in this contest. CLICK HERE to back Germany to win with Sky Bet Flick has been in charge of nine games since the managerial switch following the conclusion of Euro 2020; they have won eight of them. The only game that fell short was the 1-1 draw away at the Netherlands but that was a friendly. Six of the nine have seen a clean sheet while they've scored four of more in five. It's a completely rejuvenated side to the one we saw in the build-up to and including Euro 2020 and it's hardly a surprise given a coach of Flick's calibre.

Germany boss Hansi Flick

His winning mentality from Bayern has been transferred over to Die Mannschaft and the reintroduction of some 'older' players previously excluded from selection has given them further quality. It's also a side boasting plenty of power up front. Kai Havertz enjoyed a decent season in front of goal when given opportunities for Chelsea while Timo Werner's national team form is far from his domestic showings. He netted five in his last five competitive appearances. Add in probable involvement for Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane - alongside the threat of Leon Goretzka from central midfield - and Germany should have little issue in finding a way past this Italian defence. The bookmakers are struggling to call it but the value can be found in backing GERMANY to start their campaign off with three points.

Italy v Germany best bets and score prediction 1pt Germany to beat Italy at 7/4 (William Hill) Score prediction: Italy 1-2 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 0940 BST (02/06/22)