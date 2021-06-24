Next West Brom manager: Valerien Ismael named new Baggies boss

West Brom have appointed Valerien Ismael as the club’s new head coach.

Ismael has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns after Albion agreed a compensation package with Barnsley. The Frenchman guided the Tykes to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship last season. The Baggies parted company with Sam Allardyce at the end of the campaign following relegation from the Premier League and Ismael comes in looking to guide them back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Ismael, 45, transformed Barnsley from Sky Bet Championship relegation favourites to promotion challengers in his first season at Oakwell.

The French-born former Crystal Palace defender, who now has German citizenship, led the Reds to an unlikely play-off spot before they were beaten by Swansea in the semi-finals. Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was reported as the West Brom board’s first choice replacement, but it is understood that was vetoed by club owner Guochuan Lai. Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner was then linked to the vacancy before he was appointed last week as head coach of Swiss club Young Boys.

