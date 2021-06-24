Next West Brom manager: Valerien Ismael named new Baggies boss

West Brom have appointed Valerien Ismael as the club’s new head coach.
Ismael has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns after Albion agreed a compensation package with Barnsley. The Frenchman guided the Tykes to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship last season.
The Baggies parted company with Sam Allardyce at the end of the campaign following relegation from the Premier League and Ismael comes in looking to guide them back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.
Ismael, 45, transformed Barnsley from Sky Bet Championship relegation favourites to promotion challengers in his first season at Oakwell.
The French-born former Crystal Palace defender, who now has German citizenship, led the Reds to an unlikely play-off spot before they were beaten by Swansea in the semi-finals.
Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was reported as the West Brom board’s first choice replacement, but it is understood that was vetoed by club owner Guochuan Lai. Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner was then linked to the vacancy before he was appointed last week as head coach of Swiss club Young Boys.
Former LASK head coach Ismael took over at Barnsley in October last year after the club had failed to win any of their first seven Championship matches.
The Reds were 21st in the table, but proved to be one of the season’s surprise packages and ended the campaign in fifth place.
Barnsley lost last month’s play-off semi-final to Swansea 2-1 on aggregate.
His departure leaves them searching for yet another new head coach. Ismael's predecessor Gerhard Struber, who oversaw a dramatic last-gasp survival when Barnsley won at Brentford in stoppage time on the final day of the 2019/20 season, left for New York Red Bulls after fewer than 12 months in charge.
Prior to that, Daniel Stendel was sacked only two months into his maiden Championship campaign at the club having led them to League One promotion in his first season at the helm.
He inherited the job from Jose Morais, who lasted only four months in South Yorkshire, failing to save the club from relegation to the third tier after taking over from Paul Heckingbottom following his departure for Leeds United in January 2018.