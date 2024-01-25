Ipswich vs Maidstone betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

What is xG?

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +31.5pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season It's fair to say the FA Cup draw has not been as kind to non-league headline-grabbers Maidstone United as it could have been. Landing unglamorous Sky Bet League One side Stevenage in the third round was bad enough - but, having negotiated that, the fourth-round draw has handed them a tremendously tough trip to Championship high-fliers Ipswich. It's a decent enough tie for the National League South minnows on the face of things - but, having reached the last 32 of the competition, they would have been hoping for a plum fixture against one of the Premier League big boys. And, of course, there's a pretty good chance they are going to be beaten, perhaps heavily, as best odds of 1/9 about the hosts will attest - although much will depend on how strong a line-up Ipswich, chasing promotion to the top flight, put out.

What are the best bets? The Tractor Boys have endured a little dip after a superb start to their return to the Sky Bet Championship, winning just one of their past seven, drawing five, to allow Leeds and Southampton to close right in on them in the race for automatic promotion. They went half-strength in round three, making six changes from their previous league game, and still eased through 3-1 at AFC Wimbledon, aided slightly by a red card for the Sky Bet League Two side but good value for the victory regardless. In front of the TV cameras, Ipswich will surely want to avoid a giant-killing that could further derail their slightly-stalled momentum further - but I can't help but notice their propensity for goalfests has subsided recently. Ipswich's past six games have averaged fewer than two goals per match, a significant departure from their gung-ho early-season adventurousness - and I just have an inkling they won't plunge the sword too deep into the Stones here.

I expect a routine IPSWICH WIN and the best value around is for them to do so in a game featuring UNDER 3.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Ipswich to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Scoff if you want but the Tractor Boys are almost the epitome of a "nice club" and I really don't see them twisting the knife too much once they go ahead. They have bigger fish to fry and if they go a couple of goals to the good, as I fully expect they will, then boss Kieran McKenna could well put the brakes on with his focus clearly on league matters. Score prediction: Ipswich 2-0 Maidstone (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1730 GMT (25/01/24)

Team news

Ipswich will have midfielder and club captain Sam Morsy available again after he missed their past two league games due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Forward Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan from Brighton, will be pushing for a first start, having rescued a point for the Tractor Boys in Monday's draw with Championship leaders Leicester - his third appearance off the bench for Kieran McKenna's side. Maidstone could hand recent signing Manny Doku a start while Bivesh Gurung - the match-winning hero in the Stones' round two win over Barrow - should return to a midfield spot after missing the third-round victory over Stevenage through suspension.