With only a handful of qualification places for the 2022 World Cup still to be decided, Tuesday sees plenty of international sides in friendly action instead. Sporting Life's football team runs through a few interesting fixtures, picking out some best bets.

Netherlands v Germany Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football YouTube

Netherlands 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Germany 13/8 In a competitive fixture, the cards market would often be of interest in this bitter rivalry. In this friendly, however, it is better to look elsewhere for value. The Netherlands brushed aside Denmark with ease on Saturday, winning 4-2 on a night that will be remembered for the emotional return to the international stage for Christian Eriksen. Louis van Gaal's side were impressive in an expansive game. This one should follow a similar path given the talent Germany possess going forward. They beat Israel by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline at the weekend, which included a missed penalty by either side late on. OVER 2.5 GOALS is an obvious play at pick'em prices (5/6). CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Arena

Republic of Ireland 3/10 | Draw 18/5 | Lithuania 17/2 Republic of Ireland can build on a very encouraging 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday by beating a Lithuania that only beat minnows San Marino by a narrow 2-1 margin last time out. Stephen Kenny has endorsed a more attacking style of play than his predecessor, with his side scoring 12 times in their last five fixtures. Combine that with a solid defence that kept four clean sheets against their four opponents prior to the Belgium match and Republic of Ireland should gain a fairly comfortably victory at home. Therefore, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP looks the value play, available to back at 10/11 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Republic of Ireland to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet Lithuania won just one of their eight World Cup qualifying fixtures scoring just four times (three came in one game) and allowing 19 goals across those matches.

Wales v Czech Republic Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League, S4C

Wales 7/5 | Draw 21/10 | Czech Republic 19/10 Thursday night was a memorable one for Gareth Bale and Wales, moving on to the World Cup play-off final after beating Austria in Cardiff. With Wales awaiting the winners of the delayed Scotland-Ukraine semi-final, probably in June, Bale and other important contributors can be rested. That leaves a vastly weakened talent pool for Robert Page to choose from, which makes CZECH REPUBLIC TO WIN appealing at a price of 19/10 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Czech Republic to win with Sky Bet The visitors, who were on the wrong end of proceedings in their play-off semi-final with Sweden, have greater strength in depth that can cope with a raft of changes better.

Austria v Scotland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Austria 1/1 | Draw 9/4 | Scotland 11/4 Austria face a home nation team for the second time in less than a week, though this fixture against Steven Clarke’s Scotland has far less riding on it than their preceding one, losing 2-1 to Wales in the World Cup play-off semi-final. The Scots had their corresponding play-off tie with Ukraine postponed and instead played out a 1-1 draw with Poland at Hampden Park, Poland actually scoring a 94th-minute penalty to snatch a draw. Clarke will ring the changes for this fixture, but that may not necessarily weaken the Tartan Army, with Captain Andy Robertson returning to the fold after missing the Poland game through illness, while striker Lyndon Dykes has also been deemed fit to return after a hamstring injury. There could also be debuts for new squad additions Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart. It is a difficult game to judge, and as such no bet is recommended, but with the Austrians likely to still be reeling from their crushing defeat to Gareth Bale FC, this could be a good opportunity for the visitors to maintain their unbeaten run, which now stretches back seven matches. SCOTLAND are in a really good place at present, on a good run of form with a young, vibrant squad, and if pushed for a bet, the 11/4 about Steve Clarke’s men picking up the victory does catch the eye. CLICK HERE to back Scotland to win with Sky Bet

