With only a handful of qualification places for the 2022 World Cup still to be decided, Saturday sees plenty of international sides in friendly action instead. Joe Rindl runs through the main fixtures, picking out a couple of best bets.

Football betting tips: International friendlies 1pt Belgium to win -1 vs Republic of Ireland at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Over 3.5 goals in Spain v Albania at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Over 4.5 Germany goals vs Israel at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pts Christian Eriksen to score anytime in Denmark vs Netherlands at 9/2 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Republic of Ireland v Belgium tips Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Republic of Ireland 19/4 | Draw 13/5 | Belgium 3/5 After a difficult start to life under Stephen Kenny, most notably a shock defeat at home to Luxembourg, the Republic of Ireland are finally on the up. The Boys in Green have suffered just one defeat in 10 matches and are proudly unbeaten in their past six matches. They’ve also registered an impressive four successive clean sheets; keeping out Cristiano Ronaldo in a scrappy 0-0 draw with Portugal. But it will be a tough test against the world’s number one side Belgium on Saturday, even if Roberto Martinez may look to tinker with his starting XI. Belgium have won nine of their past 12 away games, although they have dropped off the pace recently with two defeats in their last four matches overall. Even so, there’s a notable gulf in class between these two squads. BELGIUM TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP at 13/8 with Sky Bet is too big to pass up. CLICK HERE to back Belgium to win -1 vs Republic of Ireland with Sky Bet

Spain v Albania tips Kick-off time: 18:45 GMT, Saturday

Spain 2/11 | Draw 19/4 | Albania 16/1 Spain are understandably the overwhelming favourites in this, best-priced at 7/50. The 2010 world champions have won five of their past six matches, compared to Albania who come into this match having lost two of their past three - their only win a 1-0 victory over lowly Andorra. Spain have scored in each of their past six matches, and I expect them to bang in the goals in front of home support. The last competitive fixture featuring these two was a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. Spain won that day 3-0 but were desperately unlucky not to have netted more, having enjoyed 64% possession and 28 attempts on goal. I’m going one better, backing OVER 3.5 GOALS at 9/4 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

Germany vs Israel tips Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday

Germany 1/8 | Draw 8/1 | Israel 16/1 Since losing to England in the Euros, Germany have won each of their past seven matches, scoring 31 goals and conceding just two. That will worry Israel who have lost three of their past five matches. In those three defeats Israel conceded three goals against Scotland, four against Austria and five against Denmark. Just how many will they let in against free-scoring Germany? Throw your loose change at OVER 4.5 HOME GOALS at 9/2 with Betfair and Paddy Power. CLICK HERE to back over 4.5 Germany goals

Netherlands vs Denmark tips Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Netherlands 17/20 | Draw 12/5 | Denmark 3/1 Christian Eriksen is on course to complete his remarkable return to international action with Denmark despite missing Brentford’s latest game due to Covid. The midfielder, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing against Finland in a Euro 2020 group match last summer, could make an appearance for the Danes against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena. It will be a fitting comeback for the former Ajax star.

Christian Eriksen scores a penalty against England

The Netherlands have won four of their past five matches, the aberration being a 2-2 draw away to Montenegro when they conceded two late goals. Denmark had won five on the bounce before a losing effort in their last game against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier, although that game was a dead rubber for the Danes. ERIKSEN is 9/2 with Betway TO SCORE ANYTIME. That might sound like a bet from the heart rather than the head, but given he’s likely to be on penalty and free-kick duties in an open match with a festival atmosphere, I think that price is a steal. CLICK HERE to back Christian Eriksen to score anytime with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1445 GMT (23/03/22)

