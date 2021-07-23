Danny Ings transfer news and next club odds: Southampton striker 13/8 to join Tottenham

The Saints striker has seen his price plummet from 4/1 at the start of the month with current Spurs forward Harry Kane's odds to join Manchester City slashed to 1/3 on Friday.

But it's believed Southampton are not looking to sell Ings despite him so far refusing to sign a new contract.

Ings, 28, will be a free agent next summer unless the club can get him to commit to new terms.

The former Liverpool striker has scored 41 league goals from chances equating to 35.70 Expected Goals (xG) during his three years at St Mary's,