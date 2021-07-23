Sporting Life
Danny Ings (right) celebrates after scoring
Danny Ings transfer news and next club odds: Southampton striker 13/8 to join Tottenham

By Sporting Life
20:07 · FRI July 23, 2021

Danny Ings is 13/8 to move to Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton this summer transfer window.

The Saints striker has seen his price plummet from 4/1 at the start of the month with current Spurs forward Harry Kane's odds to join Manchester City slashed to 1/3 on Friday.

But it's believed Southampton are not looking to sell Ings despite him so far refusing to sign a new contract.

Ings, 28, will be a free agent next summer unless the club can get him to commit to new terms.

The former Liverpool striker has scored 41 league goals from chances equating to 35.70 Expected Goals (xG) during his three years at St Mary's,

Danny Ings next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Tottenham - 13/8
  • Manchester City - 6/1
  • Manchester United - 12/1
  • Leicester - 12/1
  • West Ham - 12/1

Odds correct at 2000 BST (23/07/21)

Who do Tottenham need to sign in the window?

Graham Ruthven analysis

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to mould his Tottenham team into the 3-5-2 shape he used to great effect during his time at Wolves, and this could leave the North London side short in a few areas.

The Portuguese coach has a talented group to work with, but some adaptation will have to take place this summer.

Most notably, Nuno needs another first-choice centre forward to deploy alongside Kane, leading to speculation linking Ings with a switch to Spurs. Would the prospect of a partnership with Ings be enough to persuade Kane to stay amid interest from Chelsea and City?

A switch to a back three means Tottenham will also require another central defender, with Atalanta’s Cristian Romero reportedly on their radar.

