Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Championship while France joined them in the last eight despite succumbing to a late Iceland equaliser.

Iceland 1-1 France Dagy Brynjarsdottir scored a penalty deep into added-time to earn Iceland a draw against France but they exited the tournament following Belgium's win against Italy. France made six changes having already secured top spot in Group D, and one of the players drafted into the line-up, Malvine Malard, needed less than a minute to open the scoring.

‣ xG: 1.40 - 1.70



Another draw for Iceland, but a late penalty isn't enough as they exit at the group stages. France will face Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The Lyon forward linked up brilliantly with Clara Mateo before calmly slotting past the goalkeeper and into the bottom-right corner of the net. Brynjarsdottir scored from the spot late on but it was enough to see them into the knockout stages after Belgium earned a 1-0 win against Italy.

Italy 0-1 Belgium Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time as Tine De Caigny’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over Italy in their final group match of Euro 2022. A sluggish start under the blazing heat at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium saw few real chances for either opponent in the early exchanges of the must-win match for both sides. Italy enjoyed bright spells throughout and controlled momentum after the restart but could not make the most of their second-half opportunities, while Tessa Wullaert nearly doubled her side’s advantage during the seven minutes of stoppage time. Belgium will face Group C winners Sweden in their quarter-final clash on Friday.

‣ xG: 1.17 - 0.47



One goal is enough to send Belgium through to the quarter-finals where they will face Sweden.