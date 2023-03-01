Hull welcome play-off chasing West Brom in the Championship on Friday night. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
1.5pts Over 3.5 Cards at 5/6 (bet365)
Domestic action in England commences in East Yorkshire this weekend where Hull host West Brom.
The hosts have hoisted themselves away from a relegation battle thanks to their form in the first 10 league games since the restart, collecting 17 points from the 30 available.
Coincidently this run coincides with Liam Rosenior reign, his side have only lost four league games during his tenure, half of which have come in the Tigers last four games though.
Over that period Hull have only found the net once, and rediscovering their form in front of goal will obviously be top of the agenda for the visit of West Brom.
Carlos Corberan took 27 points from the first 33 up for grabs after taking over as Baggies boss, with the only defeats in that inaugural period coming against Sheffield United just days after he took charge, and against Coventry thanks to a penalty in stoppage time.
Up until last weekend, the Baggies form had been faltering, losing four of their six fixtures.
Corberan will be hoping that is behind them though after a Daryl Dike brace secured the three points against play-off rivals Middlesbrough last weekend.
Like most referee's in the second tier, James Linington's fuse varies in length from game to game.
Sometimes the whistleblower throws the cards around, other games it seems as though he has left them at home.
On his day, he can really whip the game into a frenzy. This season, he has brandished five or more cards in 48% of the 23 second tier games he has overseen and eight on one occasion.
With that in mind I will be backing the game to feature OVER 3.5 CARDS.
A major caveat to this selection are the clean disciplinary records of the sides it involves.
The Baggies have comfortably collected the fewest cards in the division (53) while Hull have amassed sixth fewest (65).
However, Linington has flashed at least one booking in all the games he has taken charge of at this level and at least three in 78%, so we should get a run for our money.
Score prediction: Hull 0-2 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (01/03/23)
