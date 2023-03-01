Domestic action in England commences in East Yorkshire this weekend where Hull host West Brom.

The hosts have hoisted themselves away from a relegation battle thanks to their form in the first 10 league games since the restart, collecting 17 points from the 30 available.

Coincidently this run coincides with Liam Rosenior reign, his side have only lost four league games during his tenure, half of which have come in the Tigers last four games though.

Over that period Hull have only found the net once, and rediscovering their form in front of goal will obviously be top of the agenda for the visit of West Brom.

Carlos Corberan took 27 points from the first 33 up for grabs after taking over as Baggies boss, with the only defeats in that inaugural period coming against Sheffield United just days after he took charge, and against Coventry thanks to a penalty in stoppage time.

Up until last weekend, the Baggies form had been faltering, losing four of their six fixtures.

Corberan will be hoping that is behind them though after a Daryl Dike brace secured the three points against play-off rivals Middlesbrough last weekend.