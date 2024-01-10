Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Josh Sargent scored twice for Norwich

Hull v Norwich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
17:10 · WED January 10, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt e.w Josh Sargent to score first at 7/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) (1/3 odds 1-98 or 1/99 places)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 1/1 | Draw 11/4 | Away 12/5

  • Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +34.35pts in profit for the 23/24 football season

He's probably never watched Only Fools and Horses - even if Germans do reputedly love the British sense of humour - but if he had, then the irony of going 'To Hull and Back' on Friday night would likely not be lost on Norwich boss David Wagner.

The pun-tastic title of that famous sitcom episode is pretty pertinent considering the perilous nature of Wagner's position - like the Trotters on their ill-judged nautical adventure, he is teetering on the brink of disaster.

Delete caption

Norwich have scored just twice in their past four games, following up 1-0 defeats at West Brom and Millwall with a backs-to-the-wall 1-1 draw against Southampton before being frustratingly held at home by Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round.

Hull are not exactly flying recently either, five defeats in their past eight league games stalling an unexpected play-off charge but they still sit seventh and boss Liam Rosenior has gallons of goodwill in the bank that Wagner simply does not.

What are the best bets?

I'm tempted to oppose 13th-placed Norwich here but Hull's recent dip is concerning - four of those aforementioned five defeats have come against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and QPR plus mid-table pair Bristol City and Watford.

Instead I'm going to back the striker that is arguably a class above in this encounter.

JOSH SARGENT has recently returned from injury but basically picked up where he left off by rescuing a point for the Canaries in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

He had netted three times in Norwich's first four games of the Championship season before being sidelined for four months by an ankle ligament problem. Sargent is a clinical finisher - he's scored four times in six games this season.

The USA striker looks overpriced at 7/1 for FIRST GOALSCORER especially considering three of his past five goals have been openers. And we can take those odds at each way with bet365 and Sky Bet to ensure profit if he scores anytime.

Josh Sargent stats

BuildABet @35/1

  • Sargent to score anytime
  • Tufan 1+ shots on target
  • Duffy 1+ shots on target
  • Hull 6+ corners

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Hull's Ozan Tufan has registered 16 shots on target in 18 games while Norwich defender Shane Duffy has 27 attempts in 24 matches. The Tigers average 6.62 corners per home game this term.

Score prediction: Hull 1-1 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Team news

Hull will be without midfield pair Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore, who are both away for indefinite periods with their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tigers have Tyler Morton available after his red card in the loss at Sheffield Wednesday was rescinded but Jayden Philogene, Ruben Vinagre and Liam Delap are out injured. Recent signing Billy Sharp could be handed a first start.

Norwich striker Hwang Ui-jo was recently recalled by parent club Nottingham Forest, with Josh Sargent - who has just returned from a long spell out injured - set to start while Adam Forshaw (illness) and Grant Hanley (back) are likely to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Hull: Ingram; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves; Morton, Slater; Connolly, Tufan, Twine; Sharp

Norwich: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, McCallum; Nunez, Sara; Sargent, Barnes, Rowe; Idah

Joe Edwards of Plymouth Argyle celebrates
ALSO READ: Mid-season EFL outright tips - agony for Argyle?

Odds correct at 1700 GMT (10/01/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS