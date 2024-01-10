Hull v Norwich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 1/1 | Draw 11/4 | Away 12/5

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +34.35pts in profit for the 23/24 football season He's probably never watched Only Fools and Horses - even if Germans do reputedly love the British sense of humour - but if he had, then the irony of going 'To Hull and Back' on Friday night would likely not be lost on Norwich boss David Wagner. The pun-tastic title of that famous sitcom episode is pretty pertinent considering the perilous nature of Wagner's position - like the Trotters on their ill-judged nautical adventure, he is teetering on the brink of disaster.

Norwich have scored just twice in their past four games, following up 1-0 defeats at West Brom and Millwall with a backs-to-the-wall 1-1 draw against Southampton before being frustratingly held at home by Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round. Hull are not exactly flying recently either, five defeats in their past eight league games stalling an unexpected play-off charge but they still sit seventh and boss Liam Rosenior has gallons of goodwill in the bank that Wagner simply does not.

What are the best bets? I'm tempted to oppose 13th-placed Norwich here but Hull's recent dip is concerning - four of those aforementioned five defeats have come against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and QPR plus mid-table pair Bristol City and Watford. Instead I'm going to back the striker that is arguably a class above in this encounter. JOSH SARGENT has recently returned from injury but basically picked up where he left off by rescuing a point for the Canaries in a 1-1 draw with Southampton. He had netted three times in Norwich's first four games of the Championship season before being sidelined for four months by an ankle ligament problem. Sargent is a clinical finisher - he's scored four times in six games this season. The USA striker looks overpriced at 7/1 for FIRST GOALSCORER especially considering three of his past five goals have been openers. And we can take those odds at each way with bet365 and Sky Bet to ensure profit if he scores anytime. CLICK HERE to back Sargent to score first with Sky Bet

BuildABet @35/1 Sargent to score anytime

Tufan 1+ shots on target

Duffy 1+ shots on target

Hull 6+ corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Hull's Ozan Tufan has registered 16 shots on target in 18 games while Norwich defender Shane Duffy has 27 attempts in 24 matches. The Tigers average 6.62 corners per home game this term. Score prediction: Hull 1-1 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Team news Hull will be without midfield pair Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore, who are both away for indefinite periods with their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Tigers have Tyler Morton available after his red card in the loss at Sheffield Wednesday was rescinded but Jayden Philogene, Ruben Vinagre and Liam Delap are out injured. Recent signing Billy Sharp could be handed a first start. Norwich striker Hwang Ui-jo was recently recalled by parent club Nottingham Forest, with Josh Sargent - who has just returned from a long spell out injured - set to start while Adam Forshaw (illness) and Grant Hanley (back) are likely to miss out.

Predicted line-ups Hull: Ingram; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves; Morton, Slater; Connolly, Tufan, Twine; Sharp Norwich: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, McCallum; Nunez, Sara; Sargent, Barnes, Rowe; Idah

