Promotion chasing Huddersfield make the trip to Hull on Friday night, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at evens (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hull have had a successful return to the Championship, currently occupying 20th spot, but the Tigers are crucially 13 points clear of relegation. They are all-but safe, and that has to be seen as a success. Their form has been patchy of late, heading into the international break on a six-game run that featured two wins, three defeats and a draw, but by looking at their performances in each, we can start to see a pattern.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Chances are few and far between in Hull matches. Over that six game stretch, which featured a mix of play-off chasers, relegation rivals and mid-table mediocrity, the Tigers averaged 1.11 xGF and 1.25 xGA per game. They neither create a lot, nor concede a lot of good chances. Their opponents in this game, Huddersfield, fall into the same category, despite sitting in a lofty fourth spot in the league table. The Terriers are in what we call a false position, with their underlying performances not warranting the results they have attained. Carlos Corberan's side possess a negative xG process (1.12 xGF, 1.19 xGA per game), which means that, on average, they get out-created by their opponents.

That is not the level we expect to see from a team challenging for a play-off berth, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them slip away in the next few weeks. For this game though, we can take advantage of the low-margin approaches of both teams, with neither setting the world alight in attack or looking vulnerable in defence. Therefore, an even money price of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' appeals. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet This bet would have landed in 72% of Hull matches this season and 54% of Huddersfield's league contests. In what is expected to a tight game with little goal-mouth action, backing at least one team to fail to score looks a smart bet.

Hull v Huddersfield best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at evens (BetVictor) Score prediction: Hull 0-1 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (30/03/21)

ALSO READ: Championship run-in assessed - Who's going up & down?