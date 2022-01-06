Jake Pearson previews Everton's trip to face Hull in the third round of the FA Cup, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Everton’s trip to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City has upset written all over it, hence its spot on terrestrial television on Saturday evening. The Toffees are enduring a torrid time at present. In fact, they haven’t won fewer points at this stage of a Premier League season for more than 10 years. Rafa Benitez looks on the brink, Everton only eight points clear of the relegation zone and with just one win in their last 12 Premier League matches. Plus, not only are the Toffees experiencing troubles on the pitch, off the pitch they also have a wealth of injury problems. Five regular starters, including Andros Townsend and Richarlison, are reportedly sidelined for their visit to Hull, while it remains to be seen whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be risked.

It will be interesting to see how Benitez approaches this match then, as a defeat here would surely edge him even closer to the exit. Encouragingly for the Toffees though, they face a Hull side who are winless in their last four, and despite a relatively heartening first half of the season, the Tigers remain just four points clear of the relegation zone. Whether this match will take priority for Grant McCann’s men remains in question, with tricky fixtures against three of the Sky Bet Championship’s top eight coming up in the approaching weeks, and with Hull also facing their own injury crisis - striking duo Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis, along with Australian international Callum Elder, are all sidelined through injury. With the Premier League season effectively a write-off for Everton, a good cup run is vital to appease the fans, and actually, following a poor showing in the FA Cup from the beginning of 2010 up until 2015, the Toffees have actually performed well in this competition of late, reaching the semi-final in 2015/16, plus consecutive quarter-final appearances in the last two seasons.

Add into the mix the fact that Benitez already has an FA Cup winners' medal to his name – demonstrating how seriously he takes the competition – and there is no real reason to believe the Merseysiders will not be putting all their remaining metaphorical eggs in the FA Cup basket. It is always incredibly difficult to assess the pricing of an FA Cup match, with so many factors unknown, but backing EVERTON TO WIN in 90 minutes at even money makes nothing but appeal. Obviously, the circumstances are different, but Everton are the same price to win at Hull (19th in the Championship) this weekend, as they are to win at Norwich (20th in the Premier League) the following week. Too much stock should not be placed in such observations, but there is enough quality throughout Everton's squad to assume that they have a larger than 50% chance of winning this fixture.

Hull v Everton best bets and score prediction 1pt Everton to win at evens (General) Score prediction: Hull 0-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1540 GMT (06/01/22)