Play-off chasing Blackburn head to relegation-battling Huddersfield on Easter Monday in the Sky Bet Championship. Joe Townsend previews the game, providing a best bet.

Huddersfield’s bold decision to tempt Neil Warnock out of retirement and into “one more job, Sharon!” has proven to be masterstroke thus far, giving the Terriers more than a fighting chance of Sky Bet Championship survival when all had looked lost. Fourteen points from his 10 games at the helm may not sound like that much, but in the context of Town’s season it really is – not to mention the fact they have won their last three matches against divisional heavyweights Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford. Mark Fotheringham averaged a point per game from his 21 in charge, a serious improvement on Danny Schofield’s 0.4 (from only nine matches). Sixth-placed Blackburn, meanwhile, have hit a sticky patch, losing three of their last four league games to invite unwanted pressure from the chasing pack.

Rovers may be wobbling, but they have occupied a play-off place or better near enough all season. On Easter Monday, they are not priced as a promotion-chaser. If we take the average price of Middlesbrough, Norwich and Coventry, all of whom visited the John Smith’s in the past month and also reside in the top 10, it comes to a shade longer than 10/11. The 33/20 about a BLACKBURN WIN should therefore be backed. CLICK HERE to back Blackburn to win with Sky Bet To add further fuel to our argument, and not to admonish miracle worker Warnock in anyway, according to expected goals (xG) Huddersfield have been fortunate to win their last three games. They lost the xG battle to both Millwall and Middlesbrough, and somehow coming out on top of a five-goal thriller at Vicarage Road which was more likely to be a goalless draw (xG: WAT 0.65-0.76 HUD). And the underlying numbers are on our side for Blackburn too, with Rovers unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Birmingham (xG: BIR 0.48-2.04 BLA) and 2-0 to Norwich (xG: BLA 1.39-0.98 NOR) according to the data. Continue on their current trajectories and both Huddersfield's upturn and Blackburn's downturn will soon be over. Hopefully at the same time.

Huddersfield v Blackburn best bets and score prediction 1pt Blackburn to win at 33/20 (Unibet) Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1900 BST (08/04/23)