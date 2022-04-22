Barnsley dramatically stayed up on the final day at the same venue almost exactly nine years ago but it was a different story on Friday night as they succumbed meekly.

Huddersfield – who have now won four of their last five – moved to within just a point of second-placed Bournemouth in the charge for automatic promotion, although the Cherries do have three games extra to play.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers assured themselves of a place in the top six at least, with Barnsley sent tumbling down to League One on the back of just one win in their last 10 games.

There were worrying signs for Barnsley after just three minutes when Duane Holmes fired a deflected strike inches over the top. However, from the resultant corner-kick, the visitors’ early fears were confirmed when the hosts stormed ahead.

The goal was only confirmed after a lengthy debate between the officials, with Jordan Rhodes having headed home from close range after Danel Sinani’s corner flicked off Barnsley defender Mads Andersen.

Poya Asbaghi’s men managed to weather the early Huddersfield storm, and they threatened a leveller in the 25th minute.

Domingos Quina carved out some space on the edge of the Terriers’ box, only to see his well-hit shot clip defender Jonathan Hogg before drifting narrowly over the crossbar.

Amine Bassi also forced Lee Nicholls into a decent save, but back came the hosts with Harry Toffolo’s strike stinging the palms of Jack Walton.

It appeared Barnsley’s fate was all but sealed when Huddersfield struck again in first-half added time as Toffolo tucked home from close range this time as he raced in to meet Sinani’s pinpoint cross.

Barnsley fans did celebrate sub Callum Styles’ crisp finish in the final minute of seven added on in the second half, but their game had long since been up.