Euro 2020 final: How do England beat Italy?

Gareth Southgate is in uncharted waters and yet nobody seems to fear the unknown. It says something that even the naturally pessimistic English are preparing for Sunday’s Euro 2020 with complete faith in their manager and their team - such has been Southgate’s tactical masterclass throughout the tournament.

The semi-final victory over Denmark was the latest in a run of pitch-perfect systems, correct team selections, and well-timed changes. Southgate continued with a 4-2-3-1 and England managed to control the game for long periods without having to dominate the ball, then the introduction of Jack Grealish swung the game in England’s favour, before finally a move to a 3-4-3 blocked Denmark’s own formation switch to see out the win. There was some luck, and dodgy refereeing decisions, but England deserved the win. They now enter the final as favourites, with home advantage, and yet Italy will provide the sternest tactical test of the tournament. Here’s how England can beat Italy:

Stick with 4-2-3-1 to prevent Italy controlling midfield Southgate might be tempted to switch back to the 3-4-3 formation used against Germany in the second round, and certainly before the tournament started the England manager would have anticipated using a back three far more frequently than he has, but a back four is the way to go on Sunday. CLICK HERE for England's Infogol profile Italy’s main strength is an ability to control central midfield through Jorginho, Marco Verratti, and Nicolo Barella, who are likely to dominate possession and territory for the Italians regardless of England’s shape; it is Southgate’s weakest area of the pitch, and therefore the most significant battle of the evening. Using a 3-4-3 would give Italy a numerical advantage centrally, which must be avoided, especially given that Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice were overrun for short periods against both Germany and Denmark.

Is it coming home? Euro 2020 final preview

In a 4-2-3-1, Mason Mount can drop back to help solidify this area, more specifically dropping onto Jorginho to prevent him from dictating the tempo. As Barella and Verratti get forward to occupy Rice and Phillips, there is a danger the Chelsea midfielder will find space to get Italy’s aggressive wingers on the ball. Against Denmark, England pressed in a slightly unusual way, their wingers cutting off the centre of the pitch and allowing Hjulman’s side to pass comfortably out from the back into their wing-backs. Presumably this was another nod to England’s weakness through midfield, and is a good tactic to temper Jorginho, Verratti, and Barella. If England can shepherd the Italians into wide areas, they can sit off for long periods and absorb pressure.

Attack down the flanks and target Emerson’s side England’s favourite form of attack is to feed the wingers and run directly at the full-back, using Luke Shaw’s overlapping runs to get to the byline and cut the ball back into the penalty area; it is quickly becoming their archetypal goal, with all 10 of England’s goals having been scored within 12 yards at Euro 2020. In fact, just 23% of England’s attacks come through the central column, the fifth lowest at Euro 2020, and although by design this is also partly because Rice and Phillips are not particularly adept at breaking the lines with progressive passes. Against Italy’s midfield, it makes sense to avoid the middle and continually feed the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka out wide. CLICK HERE for Italy's Infogol profile

Italy’s attacks have depended hugely on Leonardo Spinazzola and they looked a lot weaker against Spain without their first choice left-back – both in attack and defence. Consequently England should target Emerson as much as possible, particularly on the counter-attack given the Chelsea left-back is expected to push forward to create a front five when Italy have possession. This feature could be particularly important for England in the later stages of the match, when Jack Grealish will likely be introduced and Sterling is moved over to the right.

Use Saka to create hybrid formation England’s use of Saka on the right will be crucial at both ends. The benefit of playing Arsenal’s versatile teenager is that he is capable of dropping into a wing-back position, with Kyle Walker shifting across, to turn England’s 4-2-3-1 into a 3-5-2 when under pressure. That is the ideal shape for England to defend Italy’s 3-2-5 (their on-the-ball attacking structure) because it is a precise inversion, allowing Southgate’s side to go man for man. This is a little trickier when it comes to Italy’s own counter-attacks, which are fed mostly through Federico Chiesa. Roberto Mancini will expect Chiesa to get behind Luke Shaw as he bombs forward, and with Harry Maguire on that side of the pitch England do have a weakness to the Italian winger’s pace. However, Kyle Walker’s recovery speed should help with that.

You might have noticed all of the tactical analysis here essentially says: keep doing what you’re doing. Southgate’s tactics, team selection, and substitutions made in the Denmark game seem ideal for facing Italy, and while the events of the game may force alternative reactions, England are, as it stands, well set up to win a tight and nervy final.