How could the remainder of the Premier League season play out?

We are well into the swing of things now, but with a decent body of work to learn from, are there any interesting outright angles worth taking at this time?

Let's delve through the major markets to analyse the state of play. Can City be caught? We are set to have a multi-team title race this season, at least it does at this juncture. Through 12 league games we have the three pre-season favourites at the summit of the table, separated by just one point.

Manchester City lead the way, though perhaps worryingly for their challengers this is the first time since 2018 they have been top of the pile after 12 games. They usually give their opponents a head start, meaning Arsenal and Liverpool will have to be close to flawless if Pep's side set their usual mid-to-end of season pace. City are 4/9 to retain their title, in from 4/6 pre-season, with Arsenal 11/2 and Liverpool 13/2 to be the team to dethrone them. It will be hard, but Arsenal boast rank joint-top with City as the league's best defence according to expected goals against (xGA) per game, shipping just 0.93, while Liverpool rank as the best attack according to expected goals for (xGF) per game with 2.36.

There is hope for both then, and maybe this is the season where City suffer burnout after a long 22/23 campaign which yielded an historic treble, with the number of games piling on Pep's players legs.

Unstoppable Unai? That's right, I didn't include Tottenham in 'the title' section. To me they aren't in the race. They were due some regression on the pitch, with their performances as a whole not as good as results would suggest, but instead their thin squad has suffered some key injuries that could derail them until players return or they reinforce in January. Ange Postecoglou's side are 17/10 for a top four finish, though are one to perhaps avoid in what is an incredibly competitive race, despite having no European commitments.

Spurs have a one point cushion to Aston Villa (5/1), while Manchester United (11/2) are a further four points behind them. Surprisingly, Newcastle are shorter than those two despite currently being six points behind fourth-placed Spurs and in the midst of their own injury crisis, combined with a stacked schedule.

Premier League top four finish 23/24 (via Sky Bet) 11/8 - Tottenham

15/8 - Newcastle

11/4 - Aston Villa

9/2 - Chelsea

9/2 - Manchester United

9/1 - Brighton Odds correct at 1610 GMT (21/11/23)

They make little appeal at the prices, despite their continued impressive underlying numbers, where Eddie Howe's side rank third on expected points (xP) per game, with nine games in the five weeks before Christmas a hell of a lot of football to play. Aston Villa could be the bet at the prices, performing to a much higher level than Manchester United so far this season, and playing with the kind of relentless consistency required to rack up enough points to break the top four.

European commitments are a concern, especially if they get to the latter stages of the Europa Conference League given Unai Emery's thirst for any kind of European trophy, as is their away form, but they so far rank fourth for xGF and seventh for xGA per game this term. The other team in the mix according to the betting is Chelsea, available at 9/2 despite being a full ten points off the pace currently. Signs are there that they are turning a corner, but I expected bigger given the gap they have to close and the fact that they have struggled against middling teams.

Bees can deliver top half Hammer blow To many the top half looks pretty set in stone, with the above nine aforementioned teams plus Brighton expected to make up the group. However, I have question marks around West Ham, as do the bookies.

West Ham boss David Moyes

They are the '10th' side in this betting heat, with the nine above them all heavy odds-on and the Hammers at 11/8. They are a team who had a long campaign last season and who, again, play midweek European football this campaign. Brentford are 9/5 to repeat their top ten finish from last season and look value given they are just a point behind the Hammers, have a lighter schedule and have performed better than their London rivals on the underlying data this season.

Thomas Frank's side rank seventh for xP per game, ahead of Spurs, Brighton, Manchester United and West Ham. A continuation of this level will see them in the mix yet again. Crystal Palace (4/1) and Wolves (6/1) following in the betting, and while the former are welcoming back their best players (Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise) and the latter are trending positively under Gary O'Neil, both have so far put up a negative xG process (-0.26 and -0.43 xGD per game respectively). If it wasn't for the 10-point deduction, Everton would be of serious interest in the top-half finish market.

Sean Dyche's Everton have put in some impressive performances

Sean Dyche's rank tenth-best so far this season according to xP - ahead of two teams currently in the top half. Their xGD per game of +0.24 is drastically better than last season's -0.52, and should Everton continue to perform in the same manner, they will be a huge headache for every opponent they face this season, and it should see them secure survival with relative ease.

Fulham worst of the rest? The three newly-promoted sides, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton currently occupy three of the bottom four positions in the table - if it wasn't for Everton's points deduction they would all be in the bottom three. The trio have combined for just three wins in 36 league matches this season, with 27 defeats. They all look doomed. Those three sides also prop up the xP table, while the Blades and Clarets rank as the league's worst attacking teams - both averaging less than 1.0 xGF per game. The trio also make up three of the four worst defensive teams, according to xGA - allowing over 2.0 per game.

Rob Edwards guided Luton to the Premier League

It's set to be a long season for all three, but if, and I mean IF, one of them arrests their slide and starts putting in improved performances and collecting more results, who could be embroiled in the scrap? Bournemouth (11/4) are the team just above the current bottom four but back-to-back home wins have seen them climb, and it appears they are finally finding a rhythm. Just above them are Fulham, and 7/1 is a big price to be dragged into proceedings. Their underlying data last season was bad, despite an impressive league finish, and it's stayed bad, meaning it's no surprise that they are near the foot of the table.