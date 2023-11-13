Horsham vs Barnsley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +25.5pts in profit during the 2023/24 football season

It would be an overreaction to say the wheels are falling off for Barnsley - but Neill Collins' side could certainly do with a tyre check after a pretty bumpy couple of weeks. Saturday's 3-0 thumping at Derby followed on the heels of two disappointing home draws against struggling Fleetwood and, even more surprisingly, the initial FA Cup meeting at Oakwell with Isthmian Premier outfit Horsham.

The non-leaguers were rightly lauded for a typically plucky underdog display that saw them take a shock 2-1 lead against the Tykes before netting a late equaliser to earn a replay after Barnsley had turned the game back in their favour. Is their race run, or can they summon another mammoth effort, this time in front of the expectant TV cameras, to provide what would be the shock of the competition so far?

What are the best bets? The suspicion lurks that Horsham's best chance of an upset may have come and gone - Barnsley made several changes for the original tie but, with no league game at the weekend due to international call-ups, they could well go stronger here. Additionally, as gutsy as the Hornets' efforts were in South Yorkshire, the numbers show they had luck on their side - they scored with all three of their attempts on target, were out-shot 20-4 and lost the corner count 12-1.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins

Barnsley boss Neill Collins

I can see this being a goalfest similar to the first meeting and OVER 3.5 GOALS tempts at 11/10 - not only has it landed in six of Barnsley's 16 league games, it's also happened in three of their four cup ties and covers the chance of a one-sided mauling. Horsham do have home advantage - and the magic of the Cup, of course - on their side and if you fancy a small play on the 11/1 available in some places on a giant-killing, you may get a run for your money. Personally, I can't see it - but, hey, the romance of the Cup means we have to find a long-shot to cheer on, right? The hosts will get their moments and given they netted three times at Oakwell, it makes sense to seek a scorer. I'm going with two - defender JACK STRANGE, at 20s, and midfielder CHARLIE HESTER-COOK, at 16s, TO SCORE ANYTIME. They've netted five and six goals respectively this term and look overpriced against a wobbling Tykes defence.

CLICK HERE to back Hester-Cook to score anytime with Sky Bet

Over 3.5 Goals

Herbie Kane to score anytime

Horsham 1+ goals

Over 3.5 Goals

Herbie Kane to score anytime

Horsham 1+ goals

Half-time result: Draw Herbie Kane should be one of Neill Collins' changes, having been absent through a ban at the weekend, and he's averaging 1.5 shots per game this season, scoring twice in his past three appearances. Barnsley have shipped eight goals in three games and the underdogs should get chances to find the net - the slow-starting Tykes have also gone behind in the first half in four of their past five, giving Horsham hope of staying in the game at half-time. Score prediction: Horsham 2-4 Barnsley (Sky Bet odds: 28/1)

Team news Long-serving Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola, who took over at the club in 2015, could recall top scorer Daniel Ajakaiye after he dropped to the bench in the league at the weekend. Barnsley will be without midfielder Callum Styles (pictured below) and forward Fabio Jalo, called up for international duty by Hungary and Portugal Under-19s respectively.

Herbie Kane is back available after serving a one-match suspension against Derby for accumulating five league bookings this season but Josh Benson is almost certainly out after lasting just six minutes as a substitute at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups Horsham: Carey; Price, Strange, Tuck, Sparks; Fenelon, Hester-Cook, Barker, Brivio, Richards; Ajakaiye Barnsley: Killip; Williams, De Gevigney, McCart; O'Keeffe, Cotter, Kane, Cadden; Phillips, Watters; McAtee