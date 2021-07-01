Glenn Hoddle: England will never have a better chance to win a major tournament

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle believes that England will never have a better chance to win a major tournament after their round of 16 victory over Germany.

Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling gave the Three Lions a memorable 2-0 victory at Wembley - a result which moved them to within three wins of Euro 2020 glory. It sets up a quarter-final date against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, and Hoddle believes that Gareth Southgate's men have a great chance to go on and win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966. Speaking to Betfair, he said: "When you get to a semi-final of a World Cup, that gives you confidence. When we played against the stronger teams in 2018 - Belgium and Croatia - we came unstuck, but it's about growing as a group of players and they'll be stronger and more experienced for it.

"I think England have a better team than the World Cup squad, there's some real flair in there and they're growing as players. I think we can go all the way and win it and we'll never have a better chance, looking at the route to the final. "It's easier, but it's not easy. I think that's the philosophy we've got to look at. It's an easier route in but it's not going to be easy. If anyone out there thinks it's going to be easy, then they're down the wrong road." Standing in the way of the Three Lions and a spot in the final-four is Ukraine. Andriy Shevchenko's side qualified as the lowest-ranked third place side but beat Sweden 2-1 in extra-time to reach the quarter-final. Despite that and Ukraine's position in 24th in the World Rankings, former Three Lions boss Hoddle warned that it isn't going to be as simple as the odds suggest. "Ukraine have some match winners in their team," he continued. "They know their system and Gareth (Southgate) will have to think about matching them again, or he might come up with something different.

"(Andriy) Yarmolenko is wonderful player for his country. He does well for West Ham coming off the bench, but he looks a different player when he plays for his country, he's confident and wants to play with a swagger. "Ukraine have a really hard-working side and they have Shevchenko with his experience of English football. It's not going to be easy but we have to fancy our chances." Prior to the round of 16 victory over Germany, Hoddle believed that Kane would come good in that contest, and while the England captain had a quiet game by usual standards, his goal in the 86th minute secured the result for Southgate's side. Kane's season concluded with the Premier League Golden Boot award alongside providing the most assists - 23 goals coming from an xG of 21.19 while his 14 helpers were significantly more than his 7.40 xA figure. Following that goal against Die Mannschaft, Hoddle thinks that we'll see Kane perform at those levels again for the remainder of the tournament.

He stated: "Harry Kane is off the mark and I think we'll see the best of him - and not just because he's scored, but because he's grown in confidence. Kane might be the one that drags England over the line and helps us win this. "When he ran to the corner flag after he scored you could see all the emotion. He might say he wasn't stressed but that reaction to scoring is a release. "Alan Shearer went through it before Euro 96, top strikers all go through it, and they'll always say they're not worried, but you could just see in his celebration that there's something going on in the chemistry of his body in that release he had and the confidence he had after that in his all-round play, holding up well and being involved in moves more than before. "Harry will do everything now with a smile on his face after the chains have been taken off his shoulder and this is fabulous news for England. "We have this player who has scored more goals and got more assists than anyone in the Premier League - probably the toughest league around - and now he could be firing on all cylinders. There's a lot of positives for Gareth and Kane." For more from Betfair and Glenn Hoddle, click here

