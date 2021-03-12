Sheff Utd manager odds: Chris Wilder set to leave; Paul Heckingbottom in temporary charge

Chris Wilder is set to leave his role as manager of the Premier League's rock-bottom club Sheffield United after five years in the role, with Paul Heckingbottom in temporary charge.

An announcement had been expected late on Friday, but after the Blades rescheduled Friday's press conference for 5pm and removed the "manager" description from it, that too was cancelled shortly beforehand. The club said it was due to "circumstances outside of our own control". It is believed that Wilder and the club are still negotiating the terms of his settlement, so an official announcement cannot be made yet. Under-23's boss Heckingbottom, the former Leeds, Hibs and Barnsley manager, will take charge of Sunday's trip to Leicester. ALSO READ: Wilder backed in for Celtic job

Next permanent Sheffield United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 11/10

Neil Lennon - 7/2

Jan Van Winckel - 4/1

Danny Cowley - 7/1

Frank Lampard - 10/1

Eddie Howe 14/1 Odds correct at 21:03 (12/03/21)

Wilder, 53, has overseen a period of incredible success at Bramall Lane since replacing Nigel Adkins in the summer of 2016 with the Blades struggling in midtable in Sky Bet League One. They romped to the title in his first season, collecting 100 points on the way, and after one campaign of consolidation in the Championship were promoted to the Premier League as runners-up in 2018/19. Last term's top-flight surprise package, the Blades flirted with the European places before finishing in an impressive ninth place. But their performances sharply tailed off post-lockdown, and Wilder has been unable to turn things around this season, recently admitting the club was certain to be relegated.

• 2016: Appointed Sheffield United boss ahead of their sixth successive season in League One



• 2019: Takes them to the Premier League



• 2020: Guides them to a ninth-placed finish in their first top-flight season



Chris Wilder leaves his boyhood club a legend 👏 #SUFC pic.twitter.com/G34MFMLfW0 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 12, 2021

The Blades have lost 22 of their 28 Premier League matches and are bottom of the table with only 14 points – 12 points from safety with 10 matches remaining. However, they have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they travel to Chelsea next weekend. Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently, with Wilder last week stating he did not know if he would still be in charge next season, despite confirming he wanted to remain at Bramall Lane if the board and owners "stick to the plan". Some reports suggest there have been clashes with ownership over plans to appoint a director of football, with Prince Abdullah feeling Wilder's recruitment record has been below par.

