Hearts have lost five straight games across all competitions as they welcome Rigas in the Europa Conference League. George Gamble has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 20/21

What is happening to Hearts? Many would consider them the best side in Scotland excluding Celtic and Rangers but their recent form would suggest otherwise after suffering defeat in each of their previous five outings in all competitions. Heavy back-to-back defeats against Fiorentina have left the hosts with a mountain to climb if they’re to stand a chance of more European action this season. If they’re to have a glimmer of hope then they need a positive result in both of their remaining games but it’s hard to see considering they’ve been so easy to score against lately.

The Jam tarts 4-3 loss to Celtic at the weekend saw them drop out of the top six in the Scottish Premiership and their confidence must be at an all time low. The visitors, whilst clear underdogs in this meeting, have at least managed to secure draws against the top two sides of this group so far and they will be looking to capitalise on Hearts’ catastrophic form. However, Viktors Morozs’ Rigas side have failed to score in their last three and he’ll be wanting his side to keep things close, nick a goal and cling onto it. These two sides both know that their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of this competition have essentially gone and only pride is at stake. However, both will be keen to achieve a positive result for differing reasons. Neither team are prolific in an attacking sense and whilst Hearts are conceding goals at an alarming rate, they did win the reverse fixture via a 2-0 scoreline. It’s hard to find a winner here but a high-scoring match seems very unlikely. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet As such, UNDER 2.5 GOALS being produced seems a standout pick.