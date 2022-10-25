Hearts have lost five straight games across all competitions as they welcome Rigas in the Europa Conference League. George Gamble has a best bet.
2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 20/21 (bet365)
What is happening to Hearts? Many would consider them the best side in Scotland excluding Celtic and Rangers but their recent form would suggest otherwise after suffering defeat in each of their previous five outings in all competitions.
Heavy back-to-back defeats against Fiorentina have left the hosts with a mountain to climb if they’re to stand a chance of more European action this season.
If they’re to have a glimmer of hope then they need a positive result in both of their remaining games but it’s hard to see considering they’ve been so easy to score against lately.
The Jam tarts 4-3 loss to Celtic at the weekend saw them drop out of the top six in the Scottish Premiership and their confidence must be at an all time low.
The visitors, whilst clear underdogs in this meeting, have at least managed to secure draws against the top two sides of this group so far and they will be looking to capitalise on Hearts’ catastrophic form.
However, Viktors Morozs’ Rigas side have failed to score in their last three and he’ll be wanting his side to keep things close, nick a goal and cling onto it.
These two sides both know that their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of this competition have essentially gone and only pride is at stake.
However, both will be keen to achieve a positive result for differing reasons.
Neither team are prolific in an attacking sense and whilst Hearts are conceding goals at an alarming rate, they did win the reverse fixture via a 2-0 scoreline. It’s hard to find a winner here but a high-scoring match seems very unlikely.
As such, UNDER 2.5 GOALS being produced seems a standout pick.
Score prediction: Hearts 1-0 Rigas (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)
Odds correct at 2000 BST (25/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.