Hearts host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League group stage

Hearts v Fiorentina tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By George Gamble
18:04 · TUE October 04, 2022

Scottish outfit Hearts welcome Serie A giants Fiorentina to Tynecastle Park and it promises to be a lively affair. The hosts were easily swept aside 4-0 by Rangers at this venue over the weekend and Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be hoping for a better performance from his side.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 20/23 (Betfair)

Both teams will be looking at this match as a welcomed break from domestic action as both have been relatively poor of late.

Hearts have lost four of their last six matches, meanwhile, opponents Fiorentina have secured just a solitary victory in their previous ten competitive outings.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Hearts 9/2 | Draw 14/5 | Fiorentina 4/7

Hearts have had a rough time of it lately and have been defeated in their last two home matches across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.

Their previous Europa Conference League home game saw them get completely outplayed by Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir, a clash which saw the Jam Tarts register just one shot on target and they were comfortably beaten 4-0.

Tynecastle Park then witnessed a successive 4-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers over the weekend with Cameron Devlin’s red card on the 40-minute mark making life even more difficult for Robbie Neilson’s side.

Visitors Fiorentina were also comfortably beaten by Istanbul Basaksehir but they will travel to Scotland hoping that they can clinch a victory that would see them leapfrog Hearts and propel them into second place in the group.

Five of Hearts six home games in all competitions this campaign have produced at least three goals. Fiorentina have conceded in six of their last seven matches and both sides will come into this one looking to capitalise on shaky defences.

There has been a winner in all of Hearts’ home fixtures this season and with both teams struggling in a defensive capacity, it’s safe to say there could be goals here.

Many bookies have the price on OVER 2.5 GOALS at 4/5, so the 20/23 available on the exact same market makes plenty of appeal.

Hearts v Fiorentina score prediction and best bets

  • 2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 20/23 (Betfair)

Score prediction: Hearts 1-3 Fiorentina (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct 1750 BST (04/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

