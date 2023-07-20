Harvey Barnes undergoing medical as Newcastle move edges closer

Barnes has not been involved in the Foxes’ pre-season friendlies to date and did not travel with the squad to Thailand, with manager Enzo Maresca citing a minor injury as the reason for his absence.

Newcastle have not commented on the development, which could see Barnes join the club on their pre-season tour to the United States.

The 25-year-old forward was understood to be undergoing tests on Thursday after the Magpies agreed a fee with his current club Leicester which could eventually amount to around £38million.

The Magpies’ interest in the player is long-standing and they had been engaged in discussions over a fee for some time before eventually getting the answer they wanted.

Barnes will join £53million midfielder Sandro Tonali as a summer arrival at St James’ Park, but his capture could signal the end of Allan Saint-Maximin’s four-year stay.

The Frenchman was not included in the party which travelled to Glasgow for Tuesday night’s 2-1 friendly win at Rangers, and nor was he among the 34-strong squad which landed in Atlanta on Thursday ahead of the club’s Premier League Summer Series campaign.

Head coach Eddie Howe revealed at Ibrox that Saint-Maximin was in talks over a prospective move having been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Howe has no desire the sell the 26-year-old, but the club’s most recent transfer business has been dictated by the constraints placed upon it by Financial Fair Play regulations in the wake of their massive recent investment in the squad.