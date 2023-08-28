Harry Kane scores twice for Bayern Munich on home Bundesliga debut

Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the German champions beat Augsburg 3-1 on Sunday.

The England captain put Bayern into a 2-0 half-time lead with a 40th-minute penalty at the Allianz Arena before claiming his second of the game after 69 minutes. Bayern had initially gone in front when Felix Uduokhai inadvertently diverted into his own net after a Leroy Sane shot rebounded off a post. Dion Beljo scored the visitors’ late consolation.

“Scoring goals is the main reason I’m here and it’s great to get a couple today,” said Kane in a post-match TV interview. “I had another chance I could have scored but, overall, I am delighted with the result and to have contributed as well.” It takes Kane's season tally to three after his opening two games since his big money move to Bayern in the summer transfer window. He also contributed an assist in the opening weekend win over Werder Bremen.