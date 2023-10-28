Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick of the Bundesliga season – including one from his own half – as 10-man Bayern Munich bounced back from a goalless first 45 minutes to beat nine-man Darmstadt 8-0 on a wild afternoon at the Allianz Arena. Joshua Kimmich was sent off after just four minutes, but red cards for Klaus Gjasula and Matej Maglica ensured the hosts had the man advantage at the break, the first time three men have ever been sent off in the first half of a German top-flight encounter.

Kane takes some inspiration from a fellow Englishman, David Beckham. What a goal.pic.twitter.com/EDIzcgrs1G — R.D. Football Scout (@RdScouting) October 28, 2023