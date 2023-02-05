Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer with a crucial strike against Man City on Sunday.
The 29-year-old fired into the bottom corner after a quarter of an hour to move onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.
The academy graduate Kane moved level with Greaves two weeks ago at Fulham and expressed his delight at becoming Tottenham’s leading marksman with the winner in a big match as they beat Pep Guardiola's title chasers.
It sparked jubilant celebrations at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the screens inside the ground acknowledging his achievement before the club’s new record scorer waved to his family in the West Stand.
Kane is now also the third player to have reached 200 Premier League goals, but has done so the fastest.
Former England striker Alan Shearer, who holds the all-time record at 260, paid tribute to Kane.
“It is quite surreal,” Kane said in an on-pitch interview after the full-time whistle.
“Just a magical feeling to do it here, in front of the home fans and to win the game, it was everything I dreamed about.
“I have spoken about doing it over the last couple of weeks and I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans.
“I have been here since I was 11 years old, a lot of hard work, sacrifice and dedication.
“I remember my first Premier League start against Sunderland at White Hart Lane on a Monday night and it wasn’t in my thoughts to reach this target or 200 Premier League goals.
“Just a surreal moment and hard to take it all in now. I am sure when I am a bit older and looking back on my career, it will be something I look back on extremely proud of. To do it in front of my family and friends was incredible.
“To do it in a big game, against a really good side, in an important moment in our season, I couldn’t ask for any more.
“We still have a lot to play for this year, keep the support going and let’s see where it takes us.”
In the dressing room, Kane took a call from Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder.