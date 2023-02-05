The 29-year-old fired into the bottom corner after a quarter of an hour to move onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.

The academy graduate Kane moved level with Greaves two weeks ago at Fulham and expressed his delight at becoming Tottenham’s leading marksman with the winner in a big match as they beat Pep Guardiola's title chasers.

It sparked jubilant celebrations at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the screens inside the ground acknowledging his achievement before the club’s new record scorer waved to his family in the West Stand.

Kane is now also the third player to have reached 200 Premier League goals, but has done so the fastest.

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who holds the all-time record at 260, paid tribute to Kane.