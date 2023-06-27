Harry Kane: Bayern Munich backed into favourites to sign Tottenham & England striker

Bayern Munich have been backed into favourites to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this summer.

Kane's future remains one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer and reports in Germany surfaced on Tuesday morning suggesting the Bundesliga giants are the 29-year-old's 'preferred destination'. That has been reflected in the markets where Bayern, 25/1 outsiders to sign Kane last week, have been backed in to as short as 3/1 favourites with some firms. The reports in Germany claim Bayern are willing to part with £86m for their 'top target' - a sum that could well interest Spurs given their talisman is entering the final year of his deal and seemingly has no inclination to pen fresh terms in north London.

Harry Kane next club odds (via Sky Bet) 7/2 - Bayern Munich

4/1 - Real Madrid

10/1 - Manchester Utd

12/1 - Chelsea

20/1 - Paris St-Germain

25/1 - Newcastle

66/1 - Barcelona, Manchester City (4/7 to stay at Tottenham)

Odds correct 1015 BST (27/06/23) - to sign for before September 3