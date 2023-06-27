Harry Kane: Bayern Munich backed into favourites to sign Tottenham & England striker

Bayern Munich have been backed into favourites to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this summer.
Kane's future remains one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer and reports in Germany surfaced on Tuesday morning suggesting the Bundesliga giants are the 29-year-old's 'preferred destination'.
That has been reflected in the markets where Bayern, 25/1 outsiders to sign Kane last week, have been backed in to as short as 3/1 favourites with some firms.
The reports in Germany claim Bayern are willing to part with £86m for their 'top target' - a sum that could well interest Spurs given their talisman is entering the final year of his deal and seemingly has no inclination to pen fresh terms in north London.
(4/7 to stay at Tottenham)
Odds correct 1015 BST (27/06/23) - to sign for before September 3
Unlike two summers ago, when Kane made public his hope for a move away from Spurs only to eventually stay put, the forward has remained tight-lipped amid transfer speculation.
But, with Spurs unlikely to sanction a switch to a Premier League rival - much to the frustration of Manchester United, who are now as long as 10/1 to sign Kane, having been even-money favourites at one point - a move abroad looks likeliest, if any.
Kane scored 32 goals in another prolific season but once again ended up without a trophy, a barren streak that would surely end if he joined a Bayern side that hoover up honours in Germany.
However, last season they only pipped Borussia Dortmund to the league title on the very final day and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, embarking on his first full season as head coach at the Allianz Arena, wants Kane to replace flop Sadio Mane.
Real Madrid remain second favourites in the market but it seems Kane remains a secondary target for the La Liga giants, who are hoping to persuade Kylian Mbappe to move to the Bernabeu from PSG - who are themselves 20/1 to sign Kane.